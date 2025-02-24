300 Rush Altar to Receive Christ During Regular Church Service: 'It's Absolutely Incredible'

Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship is encouraging fellow pastors to make it a habit to share the Gospel message and invite people to accept Christ as their Savior after every message they preach.

Laurie made that appeal after more than 300 people responded to a "brief" gospel invitation last week at his Riverside, California church campus.

In a video posted to social media, the pastor and evangelist wrote "God is moving!"

The Power of the Gospel—People Are Hungry for Truth



I have to tell you—God is moving!



At the end of my message last Sunday, “The Man Who Needed a Second Chance,” I shared a brief Gospel invitation. Almost 300 people responded!



In this video from Harvest OC—just a quick clip I… pic.twitter.com/I3LTNeItLy — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) February 19, 2025

Laurie shared in the post that "people are searching" and are "hungry for truth."

"In this video from Harvest OC—just a quick clip I shot on my phone—you can see people coming forward at our Riverside campus on the screen, and at OC, stepping out in faith to publicly declare their decision to follow Christ. It's absolutely incredible," he wrote.

"Now, a quick word to pastors—consider this: at the end of your message, why not take a moment to share the Gospel and invite people to come to Christ? The harvest is there—but we have to invite them in," Laurie continued. "And to everyone else—people are searching. They are hungry for truth. They just need someone like you to start the conversation, to point them to Jesus."

He added, "The Bible says, 'How will they hear unless someone tells them?' (Romans 10:14). The answer? They won't. So let's step up, speak up, and share the Gospel—because when we do, lives are changed for eternity!"

Laurie founded Harvest Christian Fellowship in 1973 and now oversees its four campuses in California and Hawaii.

He recently preached a message titled, "The Man Who Needed a Second Chance," at the Riverside campus which prompted those 300 people to respond to the Gospel.

Laurie also shared the same message at the brand-new Harvest Campus in Maui.

The first service here at Harvest Maui on our new campus is packed! And there’s more to come with another service at 10:00 AM. I wish you could all be here—such an exciting day! pic.twitter.com/Hi0suuly3e — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) February 23, 2025

As CBN News reported, Laurie quickly moved to build the church after the devastating fires that hit Maui in 2023.

We are building out a new facility for Harvest Maui that we hope to open later this year. This Church is not only a light to those that attend it here on the island, especially in the aftermath of the fire but it is also a place where tourists come and find Christ. Remember to… pic.twitter.com/TeFam5ibJ3 — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) May 1, 2024

"This Church is not only a light to those that attend it here on the island, especially in the aftermath of the fire, but it is also a place where tourists come and find Christ. Remember to pray for us," he wrote at the time.

Last May, nearly 100 people gave their lives to Jesus Christ at a two-service outreach hosted by Harvest Maui called "Hope for Lahaina."

"What do we do when crisis hits? What do we do when the bottom drops out? What do we do when we don't think we can make it another day? We look to God," Laurie told the crowd which totaled 3,000 from both services.

"There's a book that God has given us that has hope in it and that book is called the Bible," he added. "This is where you are going to find the hope that you need. Hope has a name. It's Jesus."

The outreach to the Hawaiian community not only featured an encouraging word from Laurie but also worship was led by former "American Idol" contestant Danny Gokey and worship leader Leeland.

Whether he stands before thousands on the beaches of Hawaii, on the shores of California, or in stadiums across the country, Laurie lifts up the name of Jesus and His powerful sacrifice that took place on the cross.

"This is where you're asking Jesus Christ to come into your life," he told the Riverside congregation last week. "You're asking him to forgive you for your sin. Mean it from your heart, and God will hear you."

He then led them in this prayer:

Lord Jesus, I know that I'm a sinner. But, I know that you're the Savior who died on the cross for my sins and rose again from the dead. I turn from my sin now, and I choose to follow you from this moment forward. Be my Savior. Be my Lord. Be my God. Be my friend. Thank you for hearing this prayer and answering this prayer. In Jesus' name, I pray. Amen.

The Christian Perspective

If you have been waiting for an opportunity to make Jesus Christ your Lord and Savior, the Bible says "today is the day of salvation." It's as simple as praying the prayer you see above.

