45,000 Believers Worship God During Greg Laurie's Harvest Crusade: 'Truly A Holy Moment'

This year's Harvest Crusade saw thousands give their lives to Jesus Christ on Saturday during the one-night special event held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

More than 45,000 people filled the arena while an additional 200,000 watched online. Harvest Christian Fellowship's senior pastor, Greg Laurie, shared on social media that more than 6,500 people made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ.



"The heart of the Harvest Crusade, for the past 35 years, has been the proclamation of the Gospel. When the invitation to follow Christ was given, so many people came forward that the Fire Marshals had to stop them, with others backed up in the aisles—a first for Angel Stadium," Laurie shared in the post.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***



"Please pray for all those who invited Christ into their lives tonight. May they be "seed planted on good ground" and grow strong in their faith," he added.



While Laurie has held these soul-winning events worldwide since 1990, the evangelist sees a powerful move of God currently happening in California.



"There's a spiritual hunger in California," he shared Saturday. "I believe that God wants to do another great work in this state, that we call the 'Golden State.' The last great spiritual awakening happened here in this state of California, and I pray it will happen again."

We had an amazing night at the Harvest Crusade! The stadium was over capacity with more than 45,000 people in attendance and more than 200,000 people viewing online.



We also had over 500 radio stations across the US broadcasting the event live. And God answered our prayers! We… pic.twitter.com/NMwNNohd5F — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) July 20, 2025



Thousands raised their hands as they joined Grammy-award winning artists Chris Tomlin and Brooke Ligertwood, along with Dove-award winning artist Kari Jobe and her husband Cody Carnes in worship.



"What an unforgettable night at Angel Stadium! God showed up in a spectacular way, as He always does, pouring out His Spirit in a tangible, powerful manner," Laurie said.



He continued, "We experienced epic worship moments throughout the evening, especially when 45,000 voices sang 'The Blessing' with Kari Jobe Carnes and Cody Carnes at full volume—it was truly a taste of Heaven."

What an incredible evening at the Harvest Crusade! Over 45,000 people filled Angel Stadium. When the invitation to follow Christ was given, so many responded that the Fire Marshals had to close the field! More details to follow. Here's a powerful moment from the stands as we sang… pic.twitter.com/lxeUfBiQlG — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) July 20, 2025

This year's event reached a global audience with the message about finding one's true purpose in life.

"Your soul isn't craving applause. It is craving a relationship with God," he told the crowd. "You are searching for God. That is what we all want deep down inside."



"Your life feels like one long scroll, and no matter how far you swipe, you still feel empty inside. But what you are looking for isn't found on a screen or an AI voice that speaks to you or flatters you. It is found in a living God who has a plan and a purpose for your life," Laurie continued.



Thousands responded to that message and flocked the field, making a public declaration of wanting a relationship with Jesus Christ.



Laurie noted afterwards that it was "one of the best responses we have seen in our 35+ years of Harvest Crusades," and it was all because of prayer.

⸻



This was the moment last Saturday night at the Harvest Crusade when so many people came forward that the fire marshal told us no more could be allowed onto the field.



Before the event, we prayed that this would be one of the greatest Harvest Crusades in our history—and God… pic.twitter.com/zgjrgJJIyb — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) July 21, 2025



"Before the event, we prayed that this would be one of the greatest Harvest Crusades in our history—and God did exceedingly, abundantly above all we could ask or think," he wrote on X. As Brooke Ligertwood led in worship, the field filled with people responding to the gospel, and I had the privilege of leading them in what we often call the sinner's prayer."



" It was truly a holy moment," he concluded the post.



