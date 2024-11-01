White House Edits Transcript in Attempt to Cover-up Biden's 'Garbage' Slam Against Trump Voters

White House press officials altered the official transcript of the call where President Biden called Trump supporters "garbage" despite the objection of the administration's stenographers' office, according to an internal email.

As CBN News reported, Biden made his remarks in response to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who described Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage" at Donald Trump's recent rally in Madison Square Garden.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters – his – his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American," the official White House stenographers recorded.

The White House Press Office then released a transcript that added an apostrophe to read "supporter's" rather than "supporters." It claimed Biden was referring to Hinchcliffe, not the millions of Americans supporting Trump.

The Associated Press reports that the federal workers documenting such remarks for posterity objected to the change. It obtained an internal email from the head of the stenographers' office which revealed that the change was made after the press office "conferred with the president."

"If there is a difference in interpretation, the Press Office may choose to withhold the transcript but cannot edit it independently," the supervisor wrote in the email. "Our Stenography Office transcript — released to our distro, which includes the National Archives — is now different than the version edited and released to the public by Press Office staff," the letter states.

White House stenographers are charged with preparing accurate transcripts of public and private remarks of the president for preservation by the National Archives and distribution to the public.

They are regarded as very professional and accurate with their transcriptions and rarely does the press office dispute what the stenographers heard.

Director of White House Stenography Amy Sands criticized the White House press office writing in an email, "After last night's process, our team would like to reiterate that rush drafts/excerpts the Stenography Office sends to assist the Press Office are not intended for public distribution or as the final version of the transcript."

"Please avoid sharing rush drafts/excerpts, which are subject to review and might create confusion among staff, media, and the public while our Stenography Office completes a thorough review process."



House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and House Oversight Chairman James Comer Congressional sent a letter to the administration, warning the White House may have broken the law:

BREAKING: Biden-Harris White House may have violated the law by altering President Biden’s “garbage” remarks in official transcript.



House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) and Oversight Chairman James Comer (@RepJamesComer) are raising concerns… pic.twitter.com/52z6J7EO7q — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) October 30, 2024

"White House staff cannot rewrite the words of the President of the United States to be more politically on message," they wrote to White House Counsel Edward Siske. They demanded the office "retain and preserve all documents and internal communications related to President Biden's statement and the release of the inaccurate transcript."

While many took Biden's "garbage" insult as a badge of honor, the White House press debacle is sparking fresh outrage.

"We have confirmed that iPOTUS Biden referenced EVERY American supporting President Trump as garbage. Then the White House actually edited the official transcript, altering the factual narrative of the historical record," wrote Rep. Clay Wiggins (R-LA) on X. "Your historical record. Our historical record."

"This is precisely the kind of lies and manipulation We the People will no longer tolerate. We are taking our country back on November 5th," he added.

Conservative commentator David Gigilio wrote, "The Regime is now lying to the American people and altering official White House transcripts despite video evidence. This is what fascism looks like. This is how little respect the Regime has for us. On Nov. 5th, American people take out the garbage."

Both campaigns are responding to Biden's recent remarks calling Trump supporters "garbage."



Vice President Kamala Harris took a step to distance herself from Biden's comment saying she rejects "criticism of people based on who they vote for."



The Trump campaign, on the other hand, came out swinging.

The former president dressed as a sanitation worker and climbed into a garbage truck to draw attention to Biden's comment.





Trump compared the comments to what his 2016 campaign opponent Hillary Clinton said.

"That's like 'deplorable.' This is like the deplorable [remarks] for Hillary. And I think this is worse, actually, for Joe Biden to make that statement. It's really a disgrace," he told supporters at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

But the insults from Trump's opponents have not stopped with the "garbage" comment.

Billionaire Mark Cuban, a top campaign surrogate for Harris, issued an apology Friday for those who "felt slighted" after he stated on ABC's "The View" that Trump is "never" around any "strong and intelligent women."

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban declared. "It's just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them. Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can't have her around. It wouldn't work."

Kayleigh McEnany, Trump's former White House press secretary was one of many women who were swift to respond.

"This is so profoundly offensive. I worked for Donald Trump. I consider myself a strong woman. I consider those around me strong women. Kellyanne Conway, Brooke Rollins, Ivanka Trump, Hope Hicks, Sarah Sanders," she said during Fox's "Outnumbered."

"That's before we get to the women Donald Trump elevated to very high levels, like Nikki Haley who still supports him, like Amy Coney-Barrett, who he put on the Supreme Court," added McEnany.

Heading into the final days of the campaign, an average of recent polls shows that Trump and Harris are in a statistical tie nationally as well as in crucial battleground states like Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

NOTE: CBN neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. Our goal is to cover the news because truth matters. Please join with us in prayer for God to use CBN News to share the truth from a Christian perspective.