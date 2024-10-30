Biden Sparks Outrage by Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'

President Joe Biden sparked anger Tuesday when he used the term "garbage" to describe Donald Trump supporters.

Biden's remark came in response to a comedian at a recent Trump rally in Madison Square Garden who compared Puerto Rico to an "island of garbage." The Trump campaign said that comment does not reflect Mr. Trump's views.

But in a call with a Latino advocacy group, President Biden had this to say: "Well let me tell you something I don't know the Puerto Rico that I know, or Puerto Rico where I'm, in my home state of Delaware, they're good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization is unconscionable."

A Biden spokesperson tried to modify the remark, saying the president was referring to the rhetoric used at the rally, not people who support Donald Trump.

Today, Vice President Kamala Harris also took a step to distance herself from Biden's comment saying she rejects "criticism of people based on who they vote for." But Harris also unleashed a harsh attack at Trump directly, telling supporters last night, "This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power."

Some see Biden's comment as a callback to insults leveled against Trump supporters by past presidential opponents as well, like the time when Hillary Clinton called Trump voters "deplorables."

Republican Congressman Byron Donalds of Florida's 19th congressional district, who describes himself as "a follower of Christ," went on CNN to criticize Biden's "garbage" label. He also went on X to push back, saying, "Obama called us clingers. Hillary called us deplorables. Kamala calls us fascists. And Biden just called us garbage. They don't respect us & don't want unity..."

Some are wearing the attacks as a badge of honor. A conservative comedian named Chad Prather changed his name on X to "Garbage Chad Prather." He's also selling a T-shirt that simply says "Garbage" on it, stating, "I love being garbage!"

With just six days until Election Day, more than 53 million Americans have already cast their ballots.

Meanwhile, one day after ballot boxes were found destroyed by arson in Washington and Oregon, workers are now searching the ballots for voter information and trying to contact those voters about getting a new one. The National Review is reporting that the incendiary devices that were used to destroy all those ballots had the words "Free Gaza" written on them.

NOTE: CBN neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. Our goal is to cover the news because truth matters. Please join with us in prayer for God to use CBN News to share the truth from a Christian perspective.