'We're Restoring the Bible': PA Legislators Declare 'Day of the Bible' Amid National Push

During this time of division and violence in America, an effort is underway to help put America on a better spiritual track. This move to create a national "Day of the Bible" got its start in Pennsylvania, where Keystone State legislators are already fighting back with the Word of God.

This year, Pennsylvania state legislators Stephanie Borowicz and Doug Mastriano spearheaded a move that now declares September 12th the "Day of the Bible" in Pennsylvania.

"I can't think of anything more important than to put and restore the Bible back before (America's) 250th anniversary," State Rep. Borowicz told us.

The move is now gaining steam with a resolution introduced in Congress to recognize the day nationwide. Mastriano believes change is in the air.

He said, "We are that rock that dropped into the lake, and I believe we're taking this land back."

Last month, that effort began with a celebration in Philadelphia, held within Independence Square at a key location.

It really makes sense that the Bible would be celebrated in a place like this, inside Congress Hall. This place is historic—the first Congress ever in United States history met here for 10 years, from 1790 to 1800. Some of the original founders literally sat right here in these exact seats. And of course, the Bible was at the center of it all.

The September 12th date is the anniversary of the Continental Congress's approval of the printing of the Aitken Bible, the first complete English-language Bible printed in America. It's also known as the "Bible of the Revolution." And in America, the view among conservative Christian legislators is that it's time for another Bible revolution.

"We're restoring the Bible back. And this is, like you said, this is a battle of good versus evil, right? And we don't fight flesh and blood. We fight principalities and rulers of this dark world," Borowicz said.

She says she has seen what can happen when the Bible becomes the priority, as one specific group of Pennsylvanians does each year.

"They read through the whole Bible at our State Capitol in Pennsylvania every year. So this amazing group comes and reads through the Bible in like seven days. Crime goes down. They said every time they read at each State Capitol, crime goes down," she said.

The Word of God helped make a difference in the founding of our nation, and Mastriano adds it's a living Word to us individually.

"Study it, read it, read it to your children at night, read a Psalm a day, do something with it, because our foundation, our virtue, our nation, our republic can only be sustained with it," he said.

As Pennsylvania leads the way, we will see if the nation will follow.

