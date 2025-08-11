WATCH: Trump Tackling DC Crime with Federal Law Enforcement Effort

President Trump is promising new steps to tackle crime and homelessness in the nation's capital.

Trump said last week he was considering ways for the federal government to take control of Washington, and he may bring in the D.C. National Guard. “We have a capital that’s very unsafe,” Trump said at the White House. “We have to run D.C.”

Trump has suggested that the rule of Washington should be returned to federal authorities. Doing so would require a repeal of the Home Rule Act of 1973 in Congress.

“Washington, DC is an amazing city, but it has been plagued by violent crime for far too long," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a recent statement. “President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens.”

For now, the president is planning to deploy federal law enforcement officers from the U.S. Capitol Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Protective Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Enforcement and Removal Operations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Mayor Muriel Bowser says violent crime is down to a 30-year low, but the president said the city is "unsafe" after the recent violent assault on a member of the Department of Government Efficiency.

