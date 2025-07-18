Trump Tries to Calm Epstein Controversy with Release of Grand Jury Records

Attorney General Pam Bondi, left, listens as President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump is taking a major step in an effort to calm the Jeffrey Epstein controversy. He's urging the attorney general to unseal grand jury records from the Epstein case.

He posted on Truth Social Thursday night, "...I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent grand jury testimony, subject to court approval..."

Bondi's quick response was, "President Trump, we are ready to move to court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts."

Earlier this week, the president called the controversy a "hoax" cooked up by Democrats.

When a reporters asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to clarify which part of the Epstein case is the hoax part, she replied, "The president is referring to the fact that Democrats have now seized on this as if they ever wanted transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein, which is an asinine suggestion for any Democrat to make. The Democrats had control of this building, the White House, for four years, and they didn't do a dang thing when it came to transparency in regards to Jeffrey Epstein and his heinous crimes."

The president's move is seen as a response to growing pressure from Republicans who want the Epstein files released.

The attorney general is expected to file a motion for release of the testimony, but the decision is up to the judge.



Meanwhile, President Trump is now threatening to sue the Wall Street Journal over a report about a racy birthday card he allegedly sent Epstein in 2003. The president says he did not send the card.

Here's what the DOJ and the FBI recently said about the case.