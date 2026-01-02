NFL QB Brock Purdy Puts Faith in Action with Free Cars, Amazing Gifts for Military Families

The San Francisco 49ers have officially clinched a spot in the NFC playoffs, and now star quarterback Brock Purdy is making headlines off the field as well, by blessing nine families in need.

Over the Christmas season, Purdy joined with Toyota to give new cars to military veterans and families whose children are sick or dealing with disabilities. He also handed them game tickets, jerseys, and footballs.

Purdy told the children, "You guys are a huge motivation and encouragement, and... just keep fighting, and keep going. I look up to YOU."

One stunned mother said, "It's truly been a life-changing experience, and we couldn't be more grateful."

"Merry Christmas!" Purdy said after spending some time with the families. "And God bless you!"

One year after giving trucks to his offensive line, Brock Purdy gave nine vehicles to 49ers’ fans in need — military veterans and families with children battling pediatric illness. pic.twitter.com/64xul9jgBx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2025

Purdy declares himself an outspoken "Follower of Jesus", and his faith in Christ has sustained him through the ups and downs of his young career. He and his wife Jenna have made it clear that their faith will be a pillar of their marriage and their family as they welcomed their first child over the summer.

Jenna previously posted online, "Brock Purdy - I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say."

The star QB once told Sports Spectrum that his football career doesn't make or break him because his faith in Christ keeps him grounded. "My identity can't be in football, it can't be in the things of this world," he said. "It's got to be in Him."

lthough Purdy led the Iowa State football to the most wins of any QB in the school's history, he was the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the 49ers, Sports Spectrum reports.

He began his NFL career as a backup, but due to injuries of several teammates, Brock was pushed into a starting role and outperformed everyone's expectations.

During the 2023 season, Purdy made the Pro Bowl and was in line to become the league's MVP, but lost out to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. That same year, he led the team to the Super Bowl to play against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they lost in overtime. He's now one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

