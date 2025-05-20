trumphegseth_hdv.jpg

Trump, Hegseth To Announce Plans for America's Future 'Golden Dome' Missile Program

CBN News
05-20-2025

Share This article

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his plans to move forward with the future Golden Dome missile defense program, a U.S. official says.

The president, along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Space Force Vice Chief of Operations, General Michael Guetlein, will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon about moving forward with the system. 

For the first time, the Golden Dome will put U.S. weapons in space and would allow them to be fired to destroy an incoming missile during flight.

According to Reuters, Guetlein will likely be named as the lead program manager for the Golden Dome project.

The Pentagon has been developing different options for the system, a U.S. official told AP, describing the versions as  medium, high and extra high choices based on their cost.

The administration picked the high version, with an initial cost ranging between $30 billion and $100 billion, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

So far, $25 billion has been designated out of next year's defense budget for this system, but the Congressional Budget Office estimates it could cost as much as $500 billion over the next 20 years, Fox News reports. 

In January, Trump signed an executive order that gave Hegseth 60 days to come up with plans to build an "Iron Dome for America" that will protect Americans from an "attack by ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles, and other advanced aerial attacks."

The order outlines that advanced aerial weapons remain "the most catastrophic threat facing the United States."
 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More