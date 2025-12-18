Trump Addresses Nation, Announces Bonus Checks to US Military Members 'Already on The Way'

During a rare, primetime White House address to the American public on Wednesday, President Trump announced the distribution of bonus checks to military members to help ease financial pressures during the Christmas season. The checks, in the amount of $1,776, to correspond to the year 1776 when the United States was founded, "are already on the way," to 1.4 million service personnel.

The announcement was one of several economic issues the president addressed during the brief, 18-minute speech, which began with him saying, "Good evening, America. 11 months ago, I inherited a mess, and I'm fixing it."

In a speech defending his economic policies, the president said the prices of everyday items like cars, gas, and food are lower now than when he took office. He also said Americans will have even more spending money in 2026.

"Next year you will see the largest tax cuts in American history that were really accomplished through our great, big beautiful bill," he said. "That includes no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security for our great seniors. Under these cuts, many Americans will be saving between $11,000 and $20,000 a year, and next spring is expected to be the largest tax refund season of all time."

The administration's focus on the economy comes as a new Quinnipiac poll shows 65% of voters rate the state of the economy as "poor" or "not so good," with 50% saying Trump's policies are making things worse. More than 90 percent of voters say the cost of living is a "very serious" or "somewhat serious" problem.

The president also addressed the issue of health care, as 20 million Americans currently on the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare," will see their premiums skyrocket next year when government subsidies expire.

The president and most Republicans are ready to let the subsidies end and give the money to patients instead of insurance companies.

"I want the money to go directly to the people to buy their own health care," Trump said. "You'll get much better health care at a much lower price."

Congressional Democrats want to vote to extend the subsidies for three more years. Four Republicans sided with them on Wednesday, breaking ranks with their own party. They are Brian Fitzpatrick, Rob Bresnahan, and Ryan Mackenzie, all representing Pennsylvania, as well as Mike Lawler from New York.

House Speaker Mike Johnson responded to questions about perceptions of a revolt.

"It's not an act of defiance," he said. "I understand what they're doing. I understand that every member has a different district with different dynamics and different demographics."

In 2026, President Trump and his party face a referendum on their handling of the economy and other top issues as the nation votes in midterm elections that will decide control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.



