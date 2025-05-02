President Ensures 'Robust' Protection for Faith Groups, Establishes Religious Liberty Commission

President Donald Trump brought in faith leaders from across the nation to highlight the importance of prayer in the founding of our country and celebrate the National Day of Prayer on Thursday. The 47th president also signed an executive order to establish a religious liberty commission, which will "vigorously enforce the historic and robust protections for religious liberty enshrined in Federal law."

It was a significant day at the White House in the Rose Garden, filled with faith-filled moments. Attendees opened the ceremony with the hymn "Amazing Grace," and many of the leaders, including the president, opened the day's events with prayer.



Wow.



Leaders sing Amazing Grace moments before Trump signs an executive order establishing the Religious Liberty Commission, safeguarding Christianity



America is returning to Christ.



Glory be to God.pic.twitter.com/bXrROmYVUa — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) May 1, 2025

Humbling to hear “Amazing Grace” being sung at the WH.



Thank you, @POTUS for putting faith at the forefront of your Administration. pic.twitter.com/SoSHyfsHnv — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) May 1, 2025

"As we bow our heads on this beautiful day. Once again we have to trust our God because our God knows exactly where we're going, what we're doing. He knows every inch of our life. And may He continue to hear our prayers to guide our steps and build up our beloved nation to even greater heights," he prayed.

I was honored to join President Trump and faith leaders at the White House today for the National Day of Prayer.



We joined in prayer to thank God for the extraordinary blessings on our country, and ask Him for wisdom, guidance, and protection. pic.twitter.com/coVqfCuC8r — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 1, 2025

The president also got down to business, signing another executive order establishing the Religious Liberty Commission, which was designed and created by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

"The last administration attacked people of faith for four years," Patrick said Thursday. "There's a saying that no one should get between a doctor and a patient. I think we would say no one should get between God and a believer. No one should get between God and those seeking Him."

Among some of the committee's members are longtime TV show host and author, Dr. Phil McGraw, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, and Kelly Shackelford, the President, CEO, and Chief Counsel to First Liberty.

"I can't tell you how proud I am to see religion coming back to the White House. God bless you for doing this," McGraw told the president.

"There's never been a president who has invoked the name of Jesus more than you," Patrick added. "There has never been a president who says yes I love Jesus, but I love people of all faiths, as Dr. Phil said."

Shackelford expressed gratitude for being a part of the effort to protect religious liberties.

"For too long, government officials have been hostile to expressions of faith despite First Liberty's numerous victories at the Supreme Court. It will be a privilege to do everything we can to protect religious liberty and restore our First Freedom for all Americans," he said.

According to the executive order, the Commission will "produce a comprehensive report on the foundations of religious liberty in America, the impact of religious liberty on American society, current threats to domestic religious liberty, strategies to preserve and enhance religious liberty protections for future generations and programs to increase awareness of and celebrate America's peaceful religious pluralism."

White House Faith Office Senior Advisor Paula White Cain told CBN White House Correspondent Kelly Wright the report will also focus on how to protect the religious liberties of people around the world.

"That comprehensive report will look at what are the threats to religious liberty, what has happened domestically to the Jewish people, Christian people, Muslim people, Sikhs, all people of faith," she explained. "Where have people truly had a violation? And I can tell you they're going to be thousands of them, not hundreds, just because of the task force that I've been sitting in on and listening to. Then when we look at the threats, what are the solutions? What do we need to do? How do we protect and preserve religious liberty?"

The report is due on or before July 4, 2026 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of this nation, and to ensure America protects religious freedoms for the next 250 years.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***