Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted by Grand Jury for Obstruction in Russia Hoax Investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to appear in court today after a grand jury indicted him on one count of making a false statement within the jurisdiction of Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

The charges stem from his 2020 testimony to Congress over the FBI's investigation into allegations of collusion between President Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

Comey released a video last night declaring he's innocent. "My heart is broken for the Department of Justice. I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I am innocent, so let's have a trial," he said.

Democrats claim the president is using the Justice system to attack his political enemies.

The president said the prosecutors acted on their own. "They're going to make a determination. I'm not making that determination. I think I'd be allowed to get involved if I want, but I don't really choose to do so," Trump said.

If convicted, the former FBI director could face up to five years in prison.

Prosecutors evaluating whether Comey lied to Congress during testimony on Sept. 30, 2020, had until Tuesday to bring a case before the five-year statute of limitations expired.

During the Russia investigation, prosecutors led by special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that Trump and his associates had not criminally colluded with Russia

Comey led the FBI from 2013 until his dismissal by Trump during his first term in 2017.

Earlier this year, Comey sparked a federal investigation after he posted an image that U.S. officials say appeared to call for the assassination of President Trump.

