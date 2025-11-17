Fetterman Releases Pic, Back Home After Heart Trouble Put PA Senator in Hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. John Fetterman says he has returned home to his family in Pennsylvania after being hospitalized due to what his office said was a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that caused him to feel light-headed and fall during an early morning walk Thursday.

Fetterman, D-Pa., posted a picture Saturday on X that showed the aftereffects to his nose and forehead, saying “20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home” with his wife, Gisele, and their children.

The smiling Fetterman also said he was grateful for the medical team in Pittsburgh that “put me back together."

“See you back in DC,” he concluded.

20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with @giselefetterman and the kids.



I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes.



Truly.



Grateful for @UPMC for the incredible medical care that put me back together.



THANK YOU SO MUCH.



See you back in DC. pic.twitter.com/j81LXZGLBx — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 15, 2025

Ventricular fibrillation is the most serious form of abnormal heartbeat and can lead to cardiac arrest - when the heart suddenly stops beating - and sudden cardiac death, according to the American Heart Association.

Ventricular fibrillation occurs in the heart’s lower chambers, and the heart association says its causes include cardiomyopathy, which Fetterman was diagnosed with in 2022. Cardiomyopathy can impede blood flow and potentially cause heartbeats so irregular they can be fatal.

Fetterman, 56, disclosed that he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and another type of abnormal heartbeat, atrial fibrillation, after he had a stroke during his 2022 campaign.

