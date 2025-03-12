Dad of Honored Cancer Survivor 'DJ' Daniel Says He Was Offered Cash to Leave Spotlight

What should have been a moment of triumph for 13-year-old Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel has become a source of immense stress and frustration according to his father, Theodis Daniel. On March 4, 2025, before a joint session of Congress, President Trump recognized DJ as an honorary U.S. Secret Service agent, an honor that left the young cancer survivor beaming with pride.

The achievement is a testament to DJ's resilience as he battles brain and spinal cancer, an ongoing fight since 2018. But instead of celebrating, DJ's father says they find themselves caught in the crossfire of political backlash.

Since being diagnosed with cancer seven years ago, more than 900 law enforcement agencies have sworn him in as an honorary law enforcement officer in recognition of his strength and perseverance. But after the moment he received the Secret Service badge, the joy of the occasion quickly faded, overshadowed by immediate and harsh criticism.

Within hours of the honor, public figures and media personalities began questioning the legitimacy of the moment. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow criticized the recognition as a political stunt, while Nicolle Wallace framed it in the context of the January 6 riot, suggesting concerns about DJ's future in law enforcement.

DJ and his family also became the targets of harassing phone calls and online attacks with some individuals choosing to voice their disdain with venomous language.

Theodis, who is raising his son as a single dad, tells CBN News, "We started getting calls, people calling to attack my son, calling him names. It's like these people don't care what he's been through. They don't care that he's fighting for his life."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news.***

The harassment goes beyond phone calls and voice messages. Social media platforms are flooded with cruel comments mocking DJ's connection to the president, ridiculing his police attire, appearance, hair and more.

"The online stuff is worse," Theodis added. "The things they say about him, the things they write—it's painful. But the part that really gets to me? It's that these people have no idea what he's been through. They don't care that he's had 12 brain surgeries. He's not some political pawn. He's a 13-year-old kid trying to survive. And they're bullying him like this?"

To DJ's father, the bullying and online attacks are fueled by the political climate surrounding his son's recognition. He believes those members of Congress who refused to acknowledge DJ and the other honorees set the stage for the backlash.

"The ones that sat on their hands, the ones that wouldn't clap, they set the stage for this," Theodis said. "They need to apologize. They need to make this right for all the honorees they disrespected."

As if the bullying isn't enough, Theodis says DJ's health is suffering from the added stress. Already weakened by brain and spinal cancer and the multiple surgeries that had become a part of his life, the physical and emotional toll is great.

"Every time something like this happens, it makes him sick," said Theodis. "It just adds more stress to his already fragile body. His immune system is already weak. He can't handle this kind of pressure. But what can we do? We're caught in the middle of a political storm, and it's taking a toll on my boy."

DJ is trying to stay positive.

"I don't care what anybody says," DJ said. "It's not about them. It's about me making a difference."

Theodis, who has spent much of his life caring for DJ and not been able work steadily as a result, says he even received a questionable phone call. It came from someone he doesn't wish to name, who offered a significant sum of money in exchange for stepping out of the limelight and allowing DJ's story to fade away from the public eye.

"I got a call, an offer to make all of this go away," said Theodis. "They thought they could pay us off to step back, to let this die down. But you know what? That's not why we're doing this. We're not in this for money or publicity. We're here because this is about my son's life and what he's been through. Money can't fix that."

Despite the overwhelming negativity, Theodis is calling for unity and a "ceasefire." He believes this situation can serve as a lesson in kindness and understanding, and he is also calling for an apology from those who contributing to the vitriol and divisiveness.

"We all need each other," said Theodis. "We need to be kind to one another, to uplift each other. It's as simple as that. My prayer is that we can all come together. It's time for a 'come to Jesus' moment. Let's apologize, let's make things right. The cruelty needs to stop."

Even with the relentless online attacks, DJ is trying to shake it off and believes that he can make a difference.

"It was the best night ever," DJ said. "No one can take that from me."

Despite their disappointment in the unexpected aftermath of that big night, Theodis says he's grateful to all those who've come out to support them.