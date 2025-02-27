President Donald Trump prays as he holds his first Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Pool via AP)

'Blessed Is the Nation Whose God Is the Lord': First Trump Cabinet Meeting Opens with Prayer

President Trump convened his first cabinet meeting Wednesday, and the milestone was marked with prayer.

Scott Turner, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, led Trump's new team in an opening invocation.

"Father the Bible says that blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, Father today we honor You in Your rightful place and thank You for giving us this opportunity to restore faith in this country and be a blessing to the people of America, and we pray in our meeting that You would be glorified in our conversation. In Jesus name, Amen," Turner prayed as the group responded with "Amen."

While prayer moments were also a visible part of President Trump's first term, he said earlier this month that he's had a deeper realization about God since he was nearly killed by a would-be assassin's bullets during a campaign rally in Butler, PA last summer.

"None of us knows exactly when our time on earth will be over," Trump told those gathered at the National Prayer Breakfast. "You never know — a truth I confronted a few short months ago when there was an incident that … was not fun."

The president has frequently said he believes the Lord saved him that day. "God was watching me," Trump said.

“It changed something in me,” he said. “I feel even stronger. I believed in God, but I feel much more strongly about it. Something happened.”

After the Cabinet meeting's opening prayer, Trump then gave the floor to Elon Musk to talk about the DOGE efforts. He attempted to clear up some of the recent drama about emails to federal workers.

"What we are trying to get to the bottom of is we think there are a number of people on the government payroll who are dead, which is probably why they can't respond, and some people who are not real people and just like fictional individuals... some collecting paychecks... so we are literally just trying to figure out are these people real? Are they alive? And can they write an email?" Musk explained.

One million workers have responded to the email, about half the number of federal workers. Trump said those who did not respond "are on the bubble" and might be let go.

The White House also instructed federal agencies to begin planning to eliminate positions calling it a "reduction in force." Agency leaders have to submit their plans by March 13.

