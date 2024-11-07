Christian Celebs and Faith Leaders Advise Believers to 'Build Bridges' After Trump Reelection

Christian leaders and celebrities are sharing their prayers for peace, hope, and "building bridges " after Donald Trump's re-election to the White House.

While much of the nation cheered for the president-elect, hundreds fell to their knees in prayer, not only to thank God for the results but also to pray that a more unified America would emerge. A worship session even broke out at 3 AM after the election at Trump's headquarters:

3am worship session breaks out at Trump HQ after victory! THIS IS THE WAY!! pic.twitter.com/aZYesUEt3c — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) November 6, 2024

Actor and Christian Candace Cameron Bure posted an image of the American flag with the scripture Daniel 2:20-21 on it.

"Praying for the Lord's mercy over the United States of America," she told her followers. "Let the Lord's will be done. PSALM 47:8 'God reigns over the nations; God is seated on his holy throne.'"

Christian singer Danny Gokey shared on Instagram, "It's time to heal. It's time to unite. We must believe again."

"I still believe in us, My America," he captioned in a post of a video of his song, "My America."

Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning artist Anne Wilson shared a post on her Instagram account, telling her followers she is "hopeful for the future of our country."

"A night and moment in time I will never forget. Wow. The Lord is gracious and so merciful," she wrote.

"Our nation didn't deserve this win. But GOD," Wilson added. "His plans are higher & His ways are greater. I am more than hopeful for the future of our country now. I just can't believe it!!!! In awe. Praying for you @realdonaldtrump as you become our next president!!!"

Acting couple, Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, shared that their young son Kingston offered his own prayer for the nation.

"Last night something special happened while putting Kingston to sleep. We had just ended our prayer and he asked if he could add a prayer for Donald Trump (we had all just been watching the election together)," Carlos wrote on Instagram.



"He began to pray a sweet prayer for him and then stopped and said 'I also want to pray for the people that are losing. I feel really badly for them.' And began to pray for their broken hearts. It was such a special thing to witness," the dad added.

"This little innocent boy that has no idea the political climate that we have been in as a country – just wanted to pray for both people (parties). He wanted to help heal the broken hearts of loss. And for the joyous hearts of victory," Carlos continued. "No wonder Jesus told us to be like little children. So unbelievably pure and caring. THAT is the America I know we can be. Regardless of our differences, LEAD WITH LOVE."

Christian leaders have pointed out that believers have an important responsibility in the days ahead.

"And so we're trying to show people a way to say, hey, regardless if you're a Democrat or Republican, especially as a Christian, you have to be civil, you have to be constructive, and you have to be looking to help your neighbor. And that should be the focus," Justin Giboney with the AND Campaign told CBN News.

Evangelist and Founder of Dare2Share, Greg Stier, encouraged his followers to "build bridges."



Be humble. Love others. Build bridges. Speak truth. Work hard. Pray daily. Live holy. Share Jesus and, one last thing…



"Be humble. Love others. Build bridges. Speak truth. Work hard. Pray daily. Live holy. Share Jesus and, one last thing…Don't gloat."

Derwin Gray, pastor of Transformation Church in Indian Land, South Carolina, said, "Let's be about the Father's Business."

What does that look like?

Gray breaks down, "I'm going to pray for our leaders. By the Holy Spirit's power: 1. Live the gospel. 2. Share the gospel with non-Christians. 3. Love my neighbor as I love myself."

Tom Ascol, president of Founders Ministries and senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Cape Coral, Florida echoed that now is the time to go forth and share the Gospel, Church Leaders reports.

"God's people should be humbled, grateful, and resolved to declare God's law and gospel more energetically and with greater love than ever before as we work for reformation and pray for revival," he said.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, cautioned that the election "must not be the finish line for Christians in America."

"I pray it is a starting point. It's time for the Church to arise," he said. "Our hurting nation needs a revival that only God can provide."