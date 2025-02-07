‘It Changed Something in Me’: Trump’s Candid Admission About How Attempted Assassination Transformed His Belief in God

President Donald Trump said an assassination attempt on his life drew him closer to God and that he believes people need faith to find true happiness.

Trump made his remarks at the 73rd annual National Prayer Breakfast Thursday, referring back to the July 13, 2024, campaign event in Butler, Pa., during which he was hit in the ear by a bullet.

Two spectators were also injured during the shooting, and Corey Comperatore, a dad, husband, and volunteer firefighter, was tragically killed.

“None of us knows exactly when our time on earth will be over,” Trump told those gathered at the prayer breakfast. “You never know — a truth I confronted a few short months ago when there was an incident that … was not fun.”

The president has frequently said he believes the Lord saved him that day.

He repeated this Thursday, explaining how people have told him it’s practically impossible he survived — an unlikely arc of events that happened when he turned his head slightly toward an immigration chart he was referencing during the campaign event.

“God was watching me,” Trump said, quipping, “immigration saved my life.”

Watch his remarks:

The president also inserted other quips during his remarks, noting the gunshot didn’t impact his oft-times referenced hairstyle.

“It didn’t affect my hair — can you believe it?” he said. “It might have touched it, but not where it counts.”

But the most noteworthy line of his speech came when he reflected on the impact of the assassination attempt on his heart and mind.

“It changed something in me,” he said. “I feel even stronger. I believed in God, but I feel much more strongly about it. Something happened.”

Trump continued, “But that event, like the tragedy last week, should remind us that we have to make the most out of every single day that we have.”

At the end of the speech, Trump also said he believes faith is essential for people to find true happiness.

“People of religion are going to be happy again, and I really believe you can’t be happy without religion — without that belief,” he said. “I just don’t see how you can. So, let’s bring religion back. Let’s bring God back to our lives.”

As CBN News previously reported, Trump also announced the creation of a task force to take on anti-Christian bias within the federal government.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will seek to immediately halt “all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government.”

Read here for more.

