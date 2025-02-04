WATCH LIVE This Week: National Prayer Events with Trump, Vance, and Speaker Johnson

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are among the top American leaders who will be participating in several prayer and faith events in the nation's capital this week.

National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance

The faith-oriented gatherings begin on Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m. when the National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance kicks off at the Museum of the Bible.

The website for the event says that America's hope can not be found in political leaders or parties but in God.

The Family Research Council's Tony Perkins, co-founder of the event, states, "True and lasting transformation requires spiritual revival. If America is to thrive, if we are to pass this precious experiment down to future generations, we must remember this: political and economic greatness cannot survive without moral goodness."

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and former Rep. Michele Bachmann, Dean of the Regent University Robertson School of Government, are just two of the prominent participants in this solemn gathering of prayer and repentance.

International Religious Freedom Summit

Also on Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance will reportedly be speaking at the International Religious Freedom Conference's International Religious Freedom Summit. He will highlight the Trump administration's commitment to fighting the widespread problem of global religious persecution.

USCIRF Chair Dr. Katrina Lantos Swett said, "This marks a significant moment for this Summit and the worldwide religious freedom movement. It is remarkable that a sitting vice president will lend his voice and the influence of his office to speak on behalf of persecuted faith communities whose voices are rarely heard. History is clear: Freedom of religion or belief is a cornerstone of every truly free society, but there is still much to be done to secure this fundamental right for all people, everywhere, always. We hope the vice president's appearance at the Summit will help strengthen the global movement for religious freedom."

National Prayer Breakfast

And on Thursday, President Trump will speak at the National Prayer Breakfast, co-chaired this year by Senators Maggie Hasan and Roger Marshall.

Congress runs the annual prayer breakfast which is described as "an opportunity for Members of Congress to pray collectively for our nation, the President of the United States, and other national and international leaders in the spirit of love and reconciliation as Jesus of Nazareth taught 2,000 years ago."

CBN News will provide LIVE coverage of these events on our YouTube platform whenever possible.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***