'We Choose Life': Jerusalem Marathon Runners Honor Hostages and Heroes

British runner Yoel Levy, dressed as Batman, at a press event at the Tower of David ahead of the 2025 Jerusalem "Winner" Marathon. Photo Credit: Sharon Altshul.

More than 45,000 runners will participate in the 14th International Jerusalem “Winner” Marathon on Friday, April 4th. Runners from 50 countries, including the U.S., Australia, Argentina, South Africa, and for the first time, the Philippines, are expected to take part.

This past year has been especially difficult for Israelis as the war continues. 59 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, and authorities believe only 24 of them are still alive. This year’s marathon theme celebrates the national resilience of the Israeli people while saluting the IDF, security, and rescue forces.

Jerusalem Mayor said, “We choose life. We choose to celebrate life, and we choose to run. Many of the people running this week, run with a strong cause in their hearts. They run in support of the hostages and the brave families.”

Decked out as Batman, British runner Yoel Levy will be running 42 km (26.2 miles) in the heroic costume to honor the memory of the Bibas brothers, slain five-year-old hostage Ariel and 10-month old Kfir, who, along with their mother Shiri, were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

“I think it’s a symbol of hope and when people see Batman it’s a reminder of how tough life has been for a lot of Israelis and Jews around the world over last 18 months.”

Levy, who is an online fitness coach, wants to encourage people as he runs dressed as Ariel Bibas’s favorite superhero.

“Hopefully, I can inspire people to move their bodies, but it’s also a reminder to reflect how tough it’s been over the last 18 months in Israel,” Levy explained to CBN News.

The marathon will honor the IDF, security and rescue forces for their contributions during the Iron Swords War.

“I am a guy in a costume and I’m Batman and I will be posting this on social media, but the real heroes are the soldiers who spend their whole life protecting our country,” said Levy.