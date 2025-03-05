US, Israel Reject Arab Gaza Proposal as Trump Pledges to Bring Back 'Our Hostages'

JERUSALEM, Israel – A major shift in Middle East diplomacy is underway as Arab leaders push a new proposal for Gaza that Israel rejects outright. Meanwhile, disturbing new details have emerged about a hostage still in captivity.

In his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, President Donald Trump stated, "In the Middle East, we're bringing back our hostages from Gaza."

Trump claimed success in Gaza. Meanwhile, a new proposal from Arab leaders, backed by Egypt, called for the reconstruction of Gaza under an international trust fund with the Palestinian Authority taking control.

Israel has slammed the plan. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar declared, "We don't have an agreement on Phase 2. We demand total demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, Hamas and Islamic Jihad out, and give us our hostages. If they agree to that, we can implement tomorrow. We'll have to, then, discuss the ratio for the terrorists who want to get out from our jails."

Early on Wednesday, the United States also rejected the Arab League plan. White House National Security Spokesman Brian Hughes explained that the proposal “does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance."

Gaza residents remain skeptical of any promises made by the region's Arab leaders. Many say they have waited for years for action – and that words alone won't bring relief.

Mohammed Ayesh, a resident of Nuseirat in the Gaza Strip, said, "We do not rely on the Arab countries at all. For a year and a half, we have been suffering from a siege and the closure of crossings, and no Arab country has moved. We do not want decisions (in words), and that's it, we want decisions that will be implemented on the ground."

While diplomats continue negotiations, Israel remains focused on securing the release of hostages still held by Hamas. A new report reveals that one hostage, Matan Angrest, is injured, being held in a dark cellar, and deprived of food.

The Shin Bet, Israel's security service, has also released its findings on the October 7th attack, saying the horrific events could have been prevented.

Foreign Minister Sa'ar explained, "We are ready to extend the framework of the temporary ceasefire, but we have only one condition – our hostages. We want to release hostages. If it is not agreed, it is not agreed."

As Israel rejects the Arab proposal, the Palestinian Authority and other leaders are pressing forward, pushing for reconstruction plans and more money from international donors, including support for discredited United Nations programs.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced, "We call for the adoption of the Egyptian-Palestinian and Arab plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip with the presence of our people in their homeland, its approval at this summit, the mobilization of international support for it in an international trust fund as well as ensuring the success of the International Conference on Reconstruction to be hosted by sister Egypt next month. It is also necessary to continue working to enhance the survival and support of UNRWA (the United Nations Relief & Works Agency)."