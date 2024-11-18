Trump's Israel Nominee Mike Huckabee Speaks to CBN's Gordon Robertson; Israel Eliminates Hezbollah Comms Chief

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israel Defense Forces eliminated another top Hezbollah leader as they continue to destroy the terror group’s military infrastructure in Lebanon. It comes as Israel is also closely evaluating President-elect Trump's choices for his foreign policy team.

In waves of attacks, the IDF is systematically taking apart Hezbollah sites in Beirut and other Lebanese cities. The military says that for years, underneath the targeted buildings, Hezbollah built weapons manufacturing facilities within civilian neighborhoods.

Before the attacks in such places, the IDF sends evacuation orders to prevent civilian casualties.

However, a warning was not issued for one strike during the weekend, a rare attack in central Beirut, where Hezbollah Spokesman Mohammed Afif was eliminated. Afif served as a key leader in the terror group's operations and propaganda machine.

On the ground, Israeli soldiers fight on two fronts: throughout southern Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip.

About Lebanon, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi declared, "If this organization continues to fire, we will continue to fight – to implement plans, to go further, conduct deep strikes – and hit Hezbollah very hard."

In Gaza, more Hamas terrorists have surrendered, one sign the Iranian proxy is headed for a more complete defeat.

While the fighting goes on, observers note President Trump's election could have a profound impact on Israel's wars and the entire Middle East. Many consider the first Trump administration the most pro-Israel in American history.

He moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and acknowledged the city as Israel's capital.

He agreed Israel should possess the strategic Golan Heights.

His White House pushed for the Abraham Accords, forging alliances between the Jewish nation and former Muslim foes.

One major opportunity in the second Trump administration may be the addition of more nations to the Abraham Accords. Brokering deals between Arab states such as Saudi Arabia and the Jewish state seems the surest way to turn old enemies into allies who will work to end wars so they can do business and prosper together in the region.

Still, this may involve talking the Saudis out of their insistence that Israel first agrees to allow the West Bank and Gaza to become the new nation of Palestine – the so-called "two-state solution."

After the October 7th massacre committed by Gaza terrorists, Israel is more wary than ever that a Palestinian state would peacefully co-exist side-by-side with the Jewish state.

One of the thorniest problems is dealing with Iran, armed to the teeth with powerful missiles and prepared to rain them down on Israel.

In the immediate future, that would be revenge for Israeli jets attacking Iran on October 26th.

Tehran resident Mohammed Reza Khorram Nezha instructed his government to "Give a response as harsh and powerful as possible to those who attacked the Iranian soil, including Israel the usurper. I ask them not to back down on this at all."

Soon the Islamic regime may be armed with nuclear-tipped missiles which it has threatened to use on Israel. Tehran could also target the U.S., the country the mullahs label "The Great Satan."

There is much talk now of Israel annexing the West Bank (biblical Judea and Samaria) or at least vast swaths of it, to protect the Jewish communities inhabiting the land.

Eytan Gilboa, professor of American-Israel relations at Tel Aviv's Bar-Ilan University, noted, "What happened in Gaza really destroyed the chances for the establishment of a Palestinian state, as well as peace."

Currently, Jewish cities and towns are so mingled with Arab population centers, and it's difficult to see how they could be cleanly divided into two nations.

"I think it's impossible to speak about a two-state solution because it will never happen. You cannot draw a line that can divide and separate the population," said Israel Ganz, head of Samaria's Binyamin Regional Council.

Regardless of Donald Trump's views on Judea and Samaria, his choices for foreign policy positions come with strong pro-Israel backgrounds, including Marco Rubio as secretary of state, Elise Stefanik for U.N. ambassador, and a choice many are praising – former Arkansas governor and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee for U.S. ambassador to Israel.

"I look forward to going to work for my country, my president, and for the people of America and to be an able representative to my friends in the Jewish state of Israel," Huckabee told CBN's Gordon Robertson on The 700 Club on Monday.

Huckabee, who first came to Israel more than 40 years ago, says he is passionate about his calling. He believes the U.S. president should not decide weighty matters such as annexing Judea and Samaria. That should be Israel's call alone.

Huckabee has said he doesn't consider a two-state solution to be practical and he has called Judea and Samaria the "Promised Land."

