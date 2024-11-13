Trump Picks Huckabee as Next Israel Ambassador; Netanyahu Says Fall of Iran's Regime Will Bring Peace

JERUSALEM, Israel – President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

In a statement, Trump wrote of the faith leader and former presidential candidate, "He loves Israel and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about peace in the Middle East."

In a recent interview, Huckabee told CBN News' Wendy Griffith the importance of standing with Israel.

"And in Genesis 12, 'If you bless Israel, you'll be blessed. If you curse Israel, you'll be cursed.' That's pretty clear," he stated.

He brings a solid faith to the position.

"I know where I stand," Huckabee said. "And the reason I know is because I stand on the Word of God. And I stand on the principles that God is real – and that the Word and His direction is more important than anything else in my life."

The former U.S. Ambassador, David Friedman, posted on X to say, "Congrats Mike on getting the best job in the world."

Evangelical leader Joel Rosenberg wrote, "Huckabee's appointment sends a powerful message about Trump's intention to stand solidly and unwaveringly with Israel – and to reject the failed Mideast policies of Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, of which Huckabee has been a sharp critic."

Yigal Carmon, MEMRI (the Middle East Media and Research Institute) told CBN News Huckabee is a perfect choice.

"Governor Huckabee is an expert on Israel and the region in general, but he's also, more importantly, a believer and a leader in faith," Carmon said.

Carmon believes Huckabee's faith helps him understand the wave of violent attacks in the Middle East led by Shi'ite Iran.

"It takes, A, an expert and a leader in faith to first understand the scope of the attack and the conflict in the region, and B, a leader in faith to implement the vision of President Trump of, no war, but peace with mainstream Sunni Islam," Carmon declared.

As Israel's war with Iranian proxies continues, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday once again directly addressed the people of Iran

Netanyahu stated that with Iran's economy in shambles, the Islamic regime wasted billions of dollars in its missile attack on Israel.

“It's 2.3 billion dollars. That’s how much of your precious money they wasted on futile attacks," the prime minister declared.

He hinted that if Iran strikes Israel again, the Israel Defense Forces might retaliate by hitting Iran's most valuable resources such as its oil fields and facilities.

"Another attack on Israel would simply cripple Iran's economy. It would rob you of many more billions of dollars," he said.

Netanyahu suggested Iranians could finally have peace if they get rid of the Islamic regime. He said, "There is one force putting your family in grave danger: the tyrants of Tehran. That’s it."

A few weeks ago, a letter leaked in which Secretary of State Antony Blinken threatened the U.S. would begin cutting military shipments to Israel if, by this time in November, the Jewish state didn't seriously increase the amount of aid coming into Gaza.

Israel claims it's done more than enough.

Israel Government Spokesman David Mencer announced, "Every single day, there is no limit to the amount of aid that can get into Gaza. So we are doing our utmost.”

So, the U.S. has indicated that with the aid flowing, Washington will not stop those military shipments.

State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel opined, "We believe that had it not been for U.S. intervention, these changes may not have ever taken place. But most importantly, we want to see continued progress."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog revealed he had frank discussions Tuesday with President Joe Biden and urged him to help curb Iran's apocalyptic schemes.

"It all starts in Tehran. It all starts in the empire of evil – calling for the annihilation of the State of Israel and seeking nuclear weapons," Herzog intoned.

Biden stated, "My commitment to Israel is ironclad and we share a deep friendship (with Israel)."

Biden's presidency has a little more than two months left.

