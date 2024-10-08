'It's Shocking': Former Governor Mike Huckabee Is Calling on Christians to Vote

Former Governor Mike Huckabee is calling on Christians to vote. Recent statistics indicate many Believers stay home, leading the talk show host and former presidential candidate to say they can only make a difference "if" they do their part.

Huckabee is passionate about many things including playing the bass with the house band on his weekly show Huckabee, seen on TBN and Newsmax, interviewing newsmakers and entertainers, and of course talking politics.

One part of that subject really bothers him - THE FACT THAT SO MANY CHRISTIANS DON'T VOTE.

"Wendy it's shocking when you think about the 40 million Christians sitting at home on a presidential election means that they would've completely changed the outcome, not just of that election, but of every election in America if they registered and then went to vote. And a lot of 'em don't want to vote because they say, oh, politics is so dirty. And my response to that is, well, how do you think it's going to get cleaner if all the Christians stay out of it?"

He says Believers should follow the Bible when it comes to voting. And for the governor, the central issues are abortion and Israel.

"I always say the two non-negotiables for Evangelicals are life and Israel. We don't have a choice. And those are Biblical issues. They're not political issues, so it's easy to separate those. Now if you want to argue about the marginal tax rate, that's fine. I can't honestly say that the Bible has a position on what the proper percentage should be or what the capital gains tax should be. I know what I think it should be economically, but I can't argue that Biblically."

"But I can definitely say that when it comes to the protection of human life, that's a Biblical issue because the scripture speaks of being made in the womb and knitted by God. That's pretty clear. And in Genesis 12, it says, if you bless Israel, you'll be blessed – curse Israel, you'll be cursed. That's pretty clear. And so I don't feel like you got to tell Christians how to vote, but ask 'em to vote Biblically," he said.

Huckabee, a former Baptist preacher turned politician, made his own run for the White House in both 2008 and 2016.

He's currently 69 years old, so does he have any thoughts of getting back in the game as far as running for president?

"No, I think you do that twice. And I tell people, you can only mortgage your home so many times out and run for office, and then you have to start realizing maybe this is not going to be my career path. And I'm okay with that. I gave it my best shot twice. Wouldn't trade it for anything in the world," the governor said.

When it comes to his daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, not only was she White House Press Secretary, but she's now following in his footsteps as the first female governor of Arkansas.

"I'm incredibly proud of her. She's made her own way, and I just feel like that she has worked really hard in her life. Somebody may say, yeah, well, she was the governor's daughter, she had a clear path. There's no clear path in politics. Sometimes that can work against you. But I've seen her do bold and adventurous things as governor in a short period of time," he said.

In his own immediate future, he's content to focus on running his own TV show.

"The show is fun. It's really fun. We've done this, we're almost finished with season seven, which is hard for me to believe we've been doing it 7 years, and no end in sight, but we designed it to be a variety show, sort of a throwback to the old days when people could sit down and watch a television show that was wholesome, that was informative, but it was entertaining as well. But it's kind of for me, full circle. I started in broadcasting at age 14 when I went to work at a radio station. That's how I paid my way through junior high, high school, college, and grad school. My first career, it was not the pastorate, it was communications. I ran an ad agency, and I worked in radio and television as well," Huckabee recalled.

Not only is he a musician, a politician, and a TV show host – now Huckabee is also becoming an actor. He's going to be in the latest installment of "God's Not Dead."

"Yeah, I think this is an Oscar winning performance, Wendy. I'm really working on my acceptance speech," he said in typical tongue-in-cheek fashion. "I play a small role, but it's fun and it's a phenomenal film of the series. This is number five. And not just because I'm in it, but I really think it may have the most timely message of any of them because it's set in the life of a pastor who decides to run for Congress in a special election and he finds out what a completely corrupt environment the world of politics can be. You pull back the curtain and let us see how the game is really played. So, there's a value there, but there's a powerful message for every Christian believer and it's a wonderful story."

Huckabee says his faith continues to guide him in everything he does.

"I've had people, Wendy, that would say, I guess it's really hard to be a Christian in politics. And I say, actually, it's much easier and here's why. I don't have to wake up every day and figure out what I need to believe because I know what I believe, and it may not be popular, it may not win me friends, it may even create some enemies. But I know where I stand and the reason I do is because I stand on the word of God and I stand on the principles that God is real and that His Word, His direction, is more important than anything else in my life," he said.

For those worried about the upcoming election, Huckabee says...

"Honestly, don't worry. Philippians says, don't worry about anything but pray about everything. So, pray about it rather than worry about it. But then put that prayer to action. Make sure you're registered to vote. Go vote and don't go alone. Take every friend, relevant person you work with, every neighbor that you know who has Biblical values and get them to the polls. Explain to them why it's important. Don't be or allow people around you to be part of that 40 million of Evangelical Christians in this country who don't even vote."

