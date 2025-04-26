'We Watched Spiritual Warfare Play Out': Steve Deace Sounds Alarm on Political, Cultural, and Theological Dangers Amid Chaos

People gather in Town Square Park to protest against President Trump and his policies on Saturday, April 19, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

Radio host Steve Deace said “there’s no way” he could have scripted out the political events of the past year, noting he believes much of what has unfolded politically and culturally has been steeped in spiritual warfare and chaos.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“I’m convinced that what we saw this last year, 100%, we watched spiritual warfare play out in the natural realm,” Deace said, citing attempted assassinations on President Donald Trump, cultural chaos, and unexpected political developments. “I mean, we saw the unseen realm play out in the natural realm.”

And while many conservatives and Christians have been cheering the cultural changes that have been unfolding of late, Deace said these individuals should be cautious to remember that, without the church leading the way, such change cannot last.

“If there’s a cautionary tale about the rise of MAGA and Trump for the church … it is that MAGA has become the church for young men in America,” Deace said. “Now, there are some benefits to that. It’s teaching young men to take initiative.”

He cited conservative organizations he believes are helping give good political guidance to young men, but noted that it’s possible to be right politically and very wrong theologically — a danger when it comes to lasting change and eternal salvation.

“If you’re on the wrong side of the Gospel … there are founding fathers that are in hell too,” Deace said. “There are men that sign the Declaration of Independence. We thank ’em for our country, never repented of their sins. There’s not an ‘America First’ wing of heaven.”

The Blaze Media host said it’s important for spiritual revival to happen before political transformation, with the former serving primary importance.

“We’re doing it in the wrong order,” Deace said of the current politics-heavy dynamic. “We’re having cultural confrontation and upheaval before awakening.”

He continued, “Even the best of political movements cannot disciple our young men.”

Deace said one of the biggest issues is a failure to disciple the last generation, noting that the failure to do so hampered spiritual rooting. And with politics outpacing spiritual change in some quarters, Deace warned that the church needs to make up for lost ground.

“Things are immoral. … There are actually, in many respects, these unchurched, young men [who] are ahead of where the church is in the current spiritual war,” he said. “And the church needs to catch up and then retroactively go back and disciple … get the order correct.”

Watch above for more.