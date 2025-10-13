Poignant Excerpts from President Trump's Knesset Speech: 'A Holy Land that Is Finally at Peace'

President Trump arrived in Israel today to celebrate the return of the last 20 living Israeli hostages who were finally freed in a ceasefire deal brokered by his administration between Israel and Hamas. The U.S. president delivered a rare speech before Israel's parliament, known as the Knesset.

Here are some of the most poignant excerpts:

We gather on a day of profound joy, of soaring hope, of renewed faith—and above all, a day to give our deepest thanks to the Almighty God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.



*****



After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace. ... This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.



*****



It is an incredible triumph for Israel and the world to have all of these nations working together as partners in peace. Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change.



*****



The cruelty of October 7th struck to the core of humanity itself. The United States of America grieved alongside you, and we mourned for our own citizens who were so viciously taken. To all the families whose lives were forever changed by the atrocities of that day, and to all the people of Israel, please know that America joins you in those two everlasting vows—NEVER FORGET, and NEVER AGAIN.

As the dust settles, the smoke fades, the debris is removed, and the ashes clear from the air, the day breaks on a region TRANSFORMED—and a beautiful and much brighter future appears suddenly within our reach.



*****



Israel has won all that can be won by force of arms. Now, it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East. ... Together, we have shown that peace is not just a hope we can dream about, it is a reality we can build upon—day by day, person by person, nation by nation.

*****



It should now be clear to everyone throughout this region that decades of fomenting terrorism and extremism, jihadism and anti-Semitism have not worked—they have backfired completely and totally. From Gaza to Iran, those bitter hatreds have delivered nothing but misery, suffering, and failure.



*****



The total focus of Gazans must be on restoring the fundamentals of stability, safety, dignity, and economic development, so they can finally have the better life their children deserve.

*****



It is more obvious than ever that the productive and responsible nations of this region should not be enemies or adversaries, you should be partners, and eventually even friends. ... Even to Iran, whose regime has inflicted so much death on the Middle East, the hand of friendship and cooperation is always open.



*****



The story of fierce Israeli resolve and triumph since October 7th should be proof to the entire world that those who seek to destroy this nation are doomed to bitter failure. The State of Israel is strong—and it will live and thrive forever.



*****



If Safety, Security, and Co-Existence can thrive here in the winding alleys and ancient paths of Jerusalem, then surely, peace and respect can flourish among the nations of the broader Middle East.



*****



The God who once dwelled among His people in this city still calls us, in the words of scripture, to "turn from evil and do good, to seek peace and pursue it."



*****

From the very first day that modern Israel was founded, we have stood together through trial and setback, through victory and defeat, through glory and heartache.

*****

We have built industries together, we have made discoveries together, we have confronted evil together, we have waged war together, and perhaps most beautifully of all, we have made peace together. And this week, against all odds, we have done the IMPOSSIBLE, and brought our hostages home.

