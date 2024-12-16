Netanyahu After Trump Call: 'We Will Change the Middle East'

JERUSALEM, Israel – "We will change the Middle East." Those are the words of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That statement was part of a conversation between Netanyahu and President-elect Donald Trump.

In his Sunday announcement, Netanyahu said he and Trump discussed the need to complete Israel's victory and he declared a new era.

"A year ago, I said something simple: We would change the face of the Middle East, and we are indeed doing so," Netanyahu stated. "Syria is not the same Syria. Lebanon is not the same Lebanon. Gaza is not the same Gaza. And the head of the axis, Iran, is not the same Iran; it has also felt the might of our arm.”

After the fall of the Assad regime, Russia is also pulling out of its military bases.

The Israeli Security Cabinet met this weekend to consider the next steps in the nation's multi-front war, including stopping Iranian arms shipments through Syria.

While Netanyahu maintains Israel has no interest in confronting Syria, the Israel Defense Forces are increasing their presence in the Golan Heights and systematically destroying Syria's military infrastructure.

“I remind you that for decades Syria was an active enemy state to Israel. It attacked us again and again, it allowed others to attack us from its territory, it allowed Iran to arm Hezbollah through its territory," the prime minister explained.

Netanyahu also said he and Trump discussed freedom for the hostages. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken contends that the time is now.

“So, this is a moment to bring this to an end and bring this to an end in a way that gets the hostages home and finally brings relief to people who suffer and continue to suffer every single day," Blinken announced.

Meanwhile, Syria's new leader, Mohammed al-Golani, indicated he will implement Sharia law in Damascus, including a morality police force.

“The Ministry of Interior will have a morality police led by clerics and mullahs," he said. "People will be told to obey sharia without using sticks. If we move with a stick this shows our inability to convey sharia to people. We will respond with force to those who try to prevent us from implementing Sharia.”

Nina Shea, director of religious freedom and the Hudson Institute, told CBN News what Sharia law means for Syrian Christians.

“They will have to conform with Muslim laws – Islamic law. That means that they will be restricted in what they can say, what they can (do), how they can pray, where they can pray. They will, be restricted – and women will be very restricted in their dress, in particular.”

Shea believes Christians in the West need to stand up for Syrian Christians at this dangerous time.

“They should be a voice for them. They should. And, particularly, I think, bring pressure against Turkey, who is our native NATO ally and who has supported acts and, and is considered by the Christians that I've talked to there – Christian leaders – as a manager and an influencer of this rebellion that has taken place.”

