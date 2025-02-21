Global Conservative Leaders Gather in London for Jordan Peterson's ARC Conference

LONDON, England – Conservative leaders from around the world convened this week in London for the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference, a global movement co-founded by Jordan Peterson. The event sought to draw upon humanity's moral, cultural, and spiritual heritage to chart a hopeful path forward for civilization.

With more than 4,000 attendees from nearly 100 nations, ARC provided a platform for meaningful discussions on the challenges facing society and the values that can help address them.

British Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch set the tone, stating, "Western civilization is in crisis." This sentiment resonated with many, including Zambian leader Emmanuel Mwamba, who emphasized the need to return to foundational values, saying, "I love the idea that we need to go back to the values that set our civilization."

The three-day event featured discussions on a broad range of topics, including the importance of the family unit, solutions for the mental health crisis, the necessity of free speech, and the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future.

A Gathering of Thought Leaders

The conference welcomed leaders from politics, business, media, and the arts, each exploring how their respective fields can contribute to a more hopeful vision for society.

Simon Calvert, Deputy Director of the Christian Institute, highlighted the event's emphasis on open dialogue. "Here, there is just an environment in which people accept that people have opinions," Calvert told CBN News. "And for us as Christians these days, that's very welcome."

Best-selling author and radio host Eric Metaxas described the conference as part of a larger global shift. "I think what we're witnessing is really the beginning of a worldwide cultural earthquake, political earthquake, and I think ARC is part of that," Metaxas told CBN News.

"I think just as the people in the United States woke up to what was happening, and are waking up to what was happening, I think the people in Europe are waking up and saying wait a minute, we want some of that," continued Metaxas. "Some of that liberty, self-government, the basic idea of free speech."

Media, Faith, and Cultural Renewal

Jeff Harmon, co-founder of Angel Studios, shared with CBN News how ARC's mission aligns with his company's goals. "We're trying to bring content to the world that isn't nihilistic but amplifies light – true, honorable, noble, authentic, just, lovely, admirable, or excellent."

His sentiments were echoed by U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) who expressed optimism about a resurgence of Judeo-Christian values. "Now that this false structure that has upheld these false ideologies is being exposed for what it is, I think it's the beginning of a reawakening," Cloud explained to CBN.

Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison reflected on the impact of American culture abroad, recognizing its global influence. "They watch everything that we do in the United States, we have been exporting, sadly, all of this crazy liberal ideology," explained Burlison. "Our cultural fight in the United States isn't just affecting us, it's really affecting the world."

As the conference concluded, ARC leaders expressed hope that this gathering would ignite a broader movement, inspiring vision, courage, and a renewed sense of purpose for the future.



