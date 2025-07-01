Messianic Jews in Jerusalem Return to Worship Together After Weeks of Iranian Missiles

With news of a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Iran, the prospect of returning to synagogues and churches for worship in the Holy Land inspired a Messianic Jewish congregation in Jerusalem to gather again for worship on Sunday night.

Giving heartfelt thanks to God, the Israel Defense Forces, and faithful people who returned to their house of prayer in Jerusalem, leaders praised the congregation's members during their first in-person worship service in nearly two weeks.

After 12 days of conflict, King of Kings Community Jerusalem (KKCJ), a church in the heart of the Holy City, welcomed back worshippers who heeded restrictions on public gatherings across Israel from the Homefront Command.

When Israel launched airstrikes on Iran's military and nuclear sites on June 13, Tehran's retaliatory strikes with ballistic missiles sent worshippers to bomb shelters where many prayed for divine protection.

Reading portions of Scripture on the theme of faith from the Torah and New Covenant, a leader from the Jerusalem congregation followed with thanksgiving to God. Randall Ford expressed gratitude to God for surrounding Israel's citizens with protection over the last couple of weeks – and longer – like the mountains surround Jerusalem.

"You surround your people, proving once again that you are Shomer Israel – the keeper of Israel," Ford said.

For a great, unexpected, and quick victory over Iran, a sworn enemy of Israel, Ford offered praise and thanks to God. "Thank you for ending this terrible threat to the world – Iran's nuclear weapons," said Ford.

He asked God to protect Iranian Christians who face severe persecution from their country's regime. "We thank you for moving greatly in Iran, and for being Lord of that nation," said Ford.

He proclaimed that God is going to lead a great Aliyah – or great immigration – to Israel from the nations and, in their homeland, Jews will be saved as promised.

For Israel's soldiers and civilians, Ford praised God's interventions to save and restore lives. "We thank you, Lord, that those who've suffered trauma – or are suffering right now – you'll bring to them deliverance, healing, revelation, and salvation," said Ford.

Regarding Israel's ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza, Ford petitioned the Lord for the return of its hostages still in captivity, and to turn the hearts of their captors.

"We thank you, Lord, that you're sovereign over Gaza and the Palestinian Christians there. Thank you that you're going to bring Palestinian Muslims and Arabs to Yeshua (Jesus). Thank you for great revelation that's coming, Lord," he prayed.

Following Ford's Scripture reading and prayers, another KKCJ pastor welcomed back the flock, saying it was an amazing experience to have the congregation worship the Lord together again.

Associate Pastor Mike Mott said KKCJ was proud to walk together with the congregation of both Gentile and Messianic believers.

"Over the last couple of weeks, this has been tough. It's been challenging on so many different levels, whether hearing the bombs cracking overhead, windows in your apartment rattling, sirens that make the hair on the back of your neck stand up, running to the shelters – whatever that looked like – and being in there with people you don't know very well," said Mott.

With the daily uncertainty of constantly changing situations, life has been tough for Israel. "And then I look at you. I listened to us worship tonight. I was touched. We're proud of you – the Body of Messiah," said Mott.

He acknowledged the difficulties, ugliness, and emotional toll on the Body of Messiah, due to the war.

"You've continued to allow your lights to shine. You're holding onto the Lord. You're not freaking out. You're still here. Your feet are on the ground, and you've continued to – most importantly – embrace the Lord, His truth and Word," said Mott.

He recognized that the believers have endured more than 600 days of uncertainty, loss, pain and stress over Israel's wars with Hamas and Hezbollah, and then with Iran.

"We're proud to walk together with you. We're proud of you. I say that without, hopefully, being condescending. Let's keep doing it – embracing one another, wrapping arms around each other," said Mott.

He encouraged KKCJ's members to hold onto the Lord, focus on Him, and allow His life to flow in and through them. "Continue to be His lights and carry the message of hope, truth, and peace, when it isn't peaceful," Mott said.

In addition to the Jerusalem congregation, worshippers from 17 nations joined in prayer and praise to God via KKCJ's livestream. The prayers of people from the nations are powerful, affecting the miracles Israel's experienced, Mott believes.

"I believe that the prayers of God's people have changed the reality around us," said Mott, acknowledging Israel's air force superiority and the men and women on the front lines of the Israel Defense Forces.

"But from my perspective, the power that comes into those areas is coming from our God. He's the watcher over Israel. He's the true Shomer – the God over our hearts, lives, and families. It's the prayer of the men and women of God who've made that difference," Mott added.

By Wednesday of last week, the reality of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran began to seep in for battle-weary Israelis.

The optimism led KKCJ to prayerfully reconsider hosting a kid's camp July 14-18 that leaders thought might be cancelled due to the war.

"We just felt like of all the people who've been impacted by war over the last two weeks especially it's been our young people," said Mott. They don't really have a category for sirens going off in the middle of the night, getting out of bed, going into a bomb shelter, and sounds of bombs crashing, the pastor said.

"As we were praying about it, we realized the need to have this kids camp, creating a space where our young people can come together, be with the Lord, and hear Him remind them of His love. That He is still here. That He has a plan for them. That things – though they've been really challenging – are good and God has a plan," Mott said.