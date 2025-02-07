Latino US Pastor Recalls Impressions of Historic Netanyahu Week in Washington

Chris Mitchell
02-07-2025

Share This article

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his remarkable week in Washington at a gathering with American evangelical leaders. Florida Pastor Mario Bramnick, who heads the Latino Coalition for Israel, was one of the leaders present at the meeting.

We asked him about his impressions from the meeting and his response to President Donald Trump's surprising proposal to relocate Gazan Palestinians and rebuild Gaza.

To watch our interview with Pastor Bramnick, click on the video above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news updates from a Christian perspective.***

 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief CBN.com
Chris
Mitchell

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief In a time where the world's attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell's timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world. Chris first began reporting on the Middle East in the mid-1990s. He repeatedly traveled there to report on the religious and political issues facing Israel and the surrounding Arab states. One of his more significant reports focused on the emigration of persecuted Christians
More