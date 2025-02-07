Latino US Pastor Recalls Impressions of Historic Netanyahu Week in Washington

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his remarkable week in Washington at a gathering with American evangelical leaders. Florida Pastor Mario Bramnick, who heads the Latino Coalition for Israel, was one of the leaders present at the meeting.

We asked him about his impressions from the meeting and his response to President Donald Trump's surprising proposal to relocate Gazan Palestinians and rebuild Gaza.

To watch our interview with Pastor Bramnick, click on the video above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news updates from a Christian perspective.***