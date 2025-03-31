US Bunker-Busting Bombers Positioned in Indian Ocean as Trump Sternly Warns Iran

JERUSALEM, Israel – President Donald Trump warned Iran that if the Tehran regime doesn’t negotiate, things will go very badly.

Trump’s warning is the latest signal that military action by Israel and the U.S. may be the next major event in the Middle East.

The president’s comments came in an interview with NBC News over the weekend. He stated, “If the Iranians don't make a deal, there will be bombs, and they will be bombs like they've never seen before."

Iran has rejected Trump’s recent offer of direct negotiations over its nuclear program but left the door open to indirect talks.

In the meantime, the U.S. is building an air armada of B-2 and B-52 bombers in the Indian Ocean at the Joint U.S.-U.K. Base of Diego Garcia.

CBN News military analyst Chuck Holton explained, “Keep in mind the B-2 bomber was essentially built specifically to bomb the nuclear facilities in Iran. They have the capability of lifting what they call a massive ordnance penetrator; the largest bunker-buster bomb the United States possesses."

Holton indicated that President Trump’s threats are unprecedented.

"The real question is, I mean, President Trump has said that if Iran does not come to the negotiating table within two months, that there will be military strikes. He said that repeatedly, and not even equivocating at all, that there will be military strikes on Iran. That's something the United States has not done before. So, this would be pretty historic,” Holton said.

Iran threatened that if the US takes military action, it will attack the Diego Garcia base.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei repeated his calls Sunday for the destruction of Israel, calling it “A religious, moral and human duty for everyone to work toward removing this wicked, criminal entity (Israel) from the region."

In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a message to three major terrorist enemies.

He declared, "Regarding Hamas in Gaza, the military pressure works. Regarding Hezbollah in Lebanon, there is very firm enforcement – very firm – without compromise. Regarding the Houthis. I greatly appreciate the action of the United States, our ally. They are handling them very strongly.”

The nation of Israel is also showing the world it stands ready to help countries in need.

In Thailand, a joint team of experts from the Israel Defense Forces and the Ministry of Defense landed in Bangkok following Friday’s massive earthquake. The team is equipped with state-of-the-art search and rescue equipment.

Israel is often one of the first countries to respond to natural disasters.