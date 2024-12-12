Israeli Female Pilots Make History During October Iran Air Srike; One Woman's Effort Preceded Them

JERUSALEM, Israel – In the early hours of October 26th, the skies over Iran bore witness to history.

Four female Israel Air Force navigators joined an unprecedented precision airstrike against Iranian military targets.

The strike marked the first time women navigators participated in such a critical operation.

It targeted missile production facilities and surface-to-air missile sites deep in Iranian territory, more than a thousand miles from Israel.

For the women who took to the skies, this mission served as both a professional milestone and a message of resilience.

In a statement, the Israel Air Force said, "This mission was not just a response to aggression but a demonstration of our commitment to excellence and equality. These pilots have shown that no barrier – physical or historical – can limit what our Air Force can achieve."

The inclusion of women in combat roles has been a long journey for the Israel Defense Forces, which began integrating female pilots in the 1990s.

Then, Alice Miller, who dreamed of being an Israeli Air Force pilot, petitioned Israel's Supreme Court. She fought and won the case for women to become pilots.

Miller, who served with the Israel Defense Forces for 10 years, now serves as CEO of NATAN, a worldwide disaster relief organization.

Today, many believe these female aviators' roles in missions such as October 26 showcase their vital contribution to Israel's national security.

