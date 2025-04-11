Rabbi Urges Jews, Christians Celebrating Passover to Remember 'Special Sovereignty' Over Biblical Land

JERUSALEM, Israel – For thousands of years, Jewish people around the world have re-told the story of the Exodus from Egypt on Passover as God commanded them to do in the Bible.

This year, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Founder and Director of Israel365, is encouraging Jews and Christians who celebrate Passover to highlight an element that connects the story to the reality of today.

“We realize that this year is the opportunity to focus the conversation, around the Seder table, on sovereignty and Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel,” Weiss told CBN News, "This, at the end of the day, (Israel) is the land that God promised Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob in the Bible.”

Weisz noted that while Seders vary around the world, there are certain elements that they have in common. One of them is that it’s the story of the Jewish people “going from slavery to sovereignty to freedom (in) the Land.”

The battle for Israel is whether or not to declare sovereignty over the West Bank, which is biblical Judea and Samaria.

“There's a lot of things that seem to be converging right now. President Trump is now president of the United States. He's going to make a decision (on) whether or not sovereignty is something Israel should do. Mike Huckabee, the new ambassador, he's declared that there should be sovereignty over what people call the West Bank. But really, (it) is the biblical heartland of Israel,” Weisz explained.

To hear more about this topic and this special sovereignty Seder, click on the video above.

