Israel Warns Lebanon: Stop Hezbollah's Ceasefire Violations or Face Consequences

Israeli leaders have issued stark warnings to Lebanon, stating that if the Lebanese army does not stop Hezbollah's ceasefire violations, Lebanon itself will bear the consequences.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz emphasized the potential repercussions of a breakdown in the fragile ceasefire. “If we return to war we will act strongly, we will go deeper, and the most important thing they need to know is that there will no longer be an exemption for the state of Lebanon,” he stated.

Under the shadow of the fragile ceasefire, some residents are cautiously returning to their homes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, “We have a clear goal to return the residents, to rehabilitate the north. We are enforcing this ceasefire with an iron fist, acting against any violation - minor or major,” he declared.

Netanyahu further highlighted Israel’s response to the ceasefire violations. “Yesterday there was a serious violation, and in response we attacked over 20 targets and objectives throughout Lebanon. We are committed to a ceasefire, but we will also not tolerate ceasefire violations by the other side.”

Ruby Chen, the father of American hostage Itay Chen, who is still being held by Hamas in Gaza spoke to CBN’s Faith Nation.

Chen expressed gratitude for President-elect Donald Trump’s forceful warning to Hamas regarding the hostages, referencing his warning of "ALL H*** TO PAY." Chen said, “I think that the language that the president-elect used in that post is exactly the kind of language that we need. The United States' citizens should be safe wherever they are.”

Chen also questioned why the Biden administration had not taken similarly aggressive steps. “Why is it that the United States with all of its power is not able to do more to squeeze Hamas to get to a place that it could get to a deal?" he asked.

The Chen family set an empty place for Itay at their Thanksgiving table, marking 422 days since his capture. “It’s just tragic that we need to go through this type of psychological warfare,” Chen shared. He urged global prayer, adding, “We invite everyone to pray for us, hoping for a miracle to happen soon.”

A new report predicts a cornerstone of Trump’s Middle East policy will focus on regime change in Iran. The report states, “Under the Trump administration, this will manifest as an enhanced version of the 'maximum pressure' campaign, with the explicit goal of regime change in Tehran.”

Key elements of this strategy are expected to include renewed sanctions, support for internal opposition movements, and disruption of Iran's proxy networks.

Meanwhile, Iran is also under pressure in Syria, one of its major regional allies; radical Muslim rebels are threatening the Syrian regime and have taken control of Syria’s second-largest city, Aleppo. Thousands have been forced to flee.

Khalil Ahmad, a 56-year-old displaced Syrian, described the terror. “We were attacked by armed militias, they displaced us against our will. They started to threaten people saying they would kill and behead them, so we left.”

The situation is especially dire for Christians in and around Aleppo, who are facing significant threats. Many are urgently pleading for global prayer and international aid to ensure their safety.