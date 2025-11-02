Relatives and supporters of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip attend a rally calling for their immediate release in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Israel Says the Latest Remains Returned from Gaza by Hamas are Not of Hostages

JERUSALEM (AP) — The remains of three people Hamas handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza do not belong to any hostages, Israel said Saturday, in the latest setback to the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The handover followed Israel’s return on Friday of the bodies of 30 Palestinians to Gaza, which completed an exchange after militants turned over remains of two hostages earlier in the week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that the remains of the three people did not belong to hostages. It was unclear who the remains belonged to.

Hamas' armed wing said it had offered to hand over samples on Friday of unidentified bodies but Israel refused and asked for the remains for examination.

“We handed the bodies over to stop the claims of Israel," the statement said. Health officials in Gaza have struggled to identify bodies without access to DNA kits.

Families and supporters rallied once again on Saturday night to call for the return of all hostages. While Yael Adar, mother of the late Tamir Adar, asserted to a rally in Tel Aviv that “the Hamas scum are mocking us,” Moran Harari, friend of the late Carmel Gat, urged Israel to have restraint during a rally in Jerusalem.

“This cursed war has taken so many lives of dear people on both sides of the fence. This time, we must not fall into it again,” Harari said.