Israel Resumes Ceasefire after Strikes for Hamas Violations; Trump Warns Terror Group Could be 'Terminated'

Members of the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas search for the bodies of hostages in a tunnel discovered during searches in Hamad City, Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel struck dozens of targets in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday after a soldier was killed and Hamas violated the ceasefire agreement by staging a hostage return by giving the remains of a hostage formerly returned to Israel. President Trump insists the ceasefire is still in effect, but he said Israel should "hit back" when Hamas targets its soldiers.

The Israel Defense Forces issued a statement on Wednesday indicating that the ceasefire had resumed.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of strikes, in which dozens of terror targets and terrorists were struck, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire after Hamas violated it," the statement read.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recognized the family of Reserve Master Sgt. Yona Efraim Feldbaum, who died in a Hamas attack in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

"My wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to his family and embrace them in their time of grief,” Netanyahu said in a statement. "Efi, of blessed memory, fought bravely against the Hamas murderers and gave his life for the security of Israel,” he added.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest updates and alerts.***

Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Wednesday, “nothing is going to jeopardize” the Gaza ceasefire.

Concerning Hamas, the president declared the terror group "is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave. They said they would be good, and if they’re good, they’re going to be happy, and if they’re not good, they’re going to be terminated.”

The Times of Israel reports that Trump repeated his claim that many countries have expressed interest in helping "terminate" Hamas, should it become necessary. He said Japan offered during his Tuesday visit to send “experts” to the region.

Meanwhile, after Hamas staged a reburial earlier this week, a spokesman for the group announced it has located two more hostage bodies. The Hostages Family Forum has so far withheld comment, based on earlier deceptions by Hamas.