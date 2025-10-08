As Israel Marks Second October 7th Anniversary, Official Hints at 'Very Cautious' Optimism for Cairo Gaza Talks

JERUSALEM, Israel – Tuesday was a day of mixed emotions for Israelis – the joyful beginning of the biblical Feast of Sukkot (Tabernacles) coupled with the second anniversary of the Hamas October 7th massacre, hostage taking, and war in Gaza. The day came against the backdrop of a new round of talks to free the hostages and end the war.

Tens of thousands of Israelis attended the Bereaved Families National Memorial Ceremony marking the second anniversary of the fateful attack. Thousands more watched the live televised ceremony from Hostage Square in Tel Aviv and Paris Square in Jerusalem, as well as in homes across the country.

The ceremony opened with a moment of silence and continued with a violin solo by former hostage Agam Berger. There were also speeches from relatives of hostages and bereaved families.

Anat Angrest, mother of hostage Matan Angrest, said to her son, "I know you’re in pain, and I can’t hug you. I hear you whisper, “Come for me, Mom,” and I can’t protect you."

In Egypt, American mediators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived for talks with Hamas, regional players, and Israel concerning President Trump's peace deal plan to bring the remaining 48 hostages home and end the war.

Hamas agreed in theory to the deal, but then asked for changes to it, leaving Israelis and others waiting to see if a deal will really be concluded this time.

To commemorate the October 7th anniversary, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in a statement, "We are in a time of fateful decisions. We will continue to act to achieve all the aims of the war: return all the hostages, destroy the Hamas regime, and ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel. Together we shall stand – and together, with God's help, we shall be victorious."

The Israeli negotiating team, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, is scheduled to arrive in Cairo today. An Israeli official quoted in The Times of Israel suggested there was "optimism, but very cautious," and the official warned that "Hamas can add obstacles at any moment and leave."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

In Washington, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D - New Jersey) introduced bipartisan legislation honoring the hostages: "The October 7th Gold Medal Act, to award the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor bestowed by the United States Congress, to the American hostages and victims of October 7, including those Americans who survived in captivity in Gaza, in recognition of their profound suffering and sacrifice."

Also in Washington, freed hostages shared their testimonies at a vigil marking the second anniversary.

(9) Iair Horn, whose brother is still a hostage, stated, "One day, the terrorists told me I was being released. I had to leave my little brother behind in hell."

Arbel Yehud, another freed hostage and girlfriend of hostage Ariel Cunio, recalled "Two full years of darkness, of hunger, of not hearing your name spoken with love. It is not humanly possible to survive that. And yet, Ariel and the others are still surviving, still waiting, still hoping. And that hope is the only light they have left."

Former hostage Keith Siegel, who was the oldest Israeli-American hostage, remarked, "I am here, standing in front of you today as the result of a life-saving agreement. That agreement was secured through leaders who made it a priority. President Trump and the U.S. administration."

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. He and his wife, Melania, thanked them in a letter and said they were "touched by the fact that through the unimaginable pain and suffering of spending two years not knowing where your loved ones are, you have continued telling their stories and advocating on their behalf. Please know that we remain steadfastly committed to seeing an end both to this conflict and the wave of antisemitism, both at home and abroad.”