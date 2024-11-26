Israel Implements Ceasefire Deal as GOP Criticizes White House Weapons Delays

JERUSALEM, Israel – After nearly 14 months of war, Israel agreed to and implemented a ceasefire deal with the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah.

The agreement comes after intense pressure from the Biden administration.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave three reasons why he agreed to the ceasefire in an address to the nation on Tuesday night.

He declared, "The first reason is to focus on the Iranian threat, and I will not expand on that. The second reason is to give our forces a breather and to replenish stocks. And I say it openly, it is no secret that there have been big delays in weapons and munitions deliveries."

Netanyahu added, "These delays will be resolved soon. We will receive supplies of advanced weaponry that will keep our soldiers safe and give us more strike force to complete our mission. And the third reason for having a cease-fire is to separate the fronts and isolate Hamas."

Many observers believe those major delays in the delivery of advanced weapons and munitions from the White House put the Israel Defense Forces at risk, creating an obstacle to the IDF completing its mission in Lebanon.

ANALYSIS from JERUSALEM: Israel Implements Ceasefire After White House Delayed Weapons

While giving his three primary reasons for the ceasefire agreement, Netanyahu also made clear it allows Israel to strike Hezbollah if necessary.

"If Hezbollah violates the agreement and tries to arm itself, we will attack. If it tries to renew terrorist infrastructure near the border, we will attack."

Just hours after the ceasefire, the first violation was reported on Wednesday morning. According to Israel's Arutz Sheva, IDF troops fired warning shots at Hezbollah terrorists approaching the Lebanese border town of Kfarkela near Metula in Israel. Metula Council leader David Azoulay stated, "Nothing at all has changed since October 7."

On Pennsylvania Avenue, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. is invested in the agreement's success.

"We're determined this conflict will not be just another cycle of violence," Biden said. "And so, the United States, with the full support of France and our other allies, has pledged to work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure that this arrangement is fully implemented, the agreement totally implemented."

On Capitol Hill, Republicans criticized the ceasefire deal. House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X, "While the Biden-Harris Administration celebrates this announcement, remember that it is STILL withholding weapons to Israel. This Administration put up roadblock after roadblock on Israel and dragged out this conflict. They repeatedly appeased Iran rather than show unequivocal support to our closest ally in the region. Israel's military success has been in spite of the White House, not because of it."

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued a statement that read, in part, "Obama-Biden officials pressured our Israeli allies into accepting the ceasefire by withholding weapons they needed to defend themselves and counter Hezbollah, and by threatening to facilitate a further, broader, binding international arms embargo through the United Nations."

In Tehran, Iran's Foreign Ministry welcomed what it called "the end of the Israeli aggression." In southern Lebanon, some Hezbollah members have already returned to their villages near the Israeli border.

