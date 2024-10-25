BREAKING: Israel Strikes Iran, Explosions Reported in the Capital

Israel announced that its military has launched "precise strikes" on military targets inside Iran. Explosions were reported in the overnight hours in Iran's capital city of Tehran.

This is part of Israel's response to the barrage of more than 180 missiles that the Iranian regime lobbed into Israel roughly three weeks ago.

At the moment it's unclear what targets Israel has struck. The Jerusalem Post reports explosions were also heard in Syria, Iraq, and the Iranian city of Karaj.

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari released a video on X stating, "In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran."

"The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th—on seven fronts—including direct attacks from Iranian soil. Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond," Hagari continued. "Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized. We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel."

DEVELOPING...

