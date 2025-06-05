American Jihadists Target Pro-Israel Summit in Texas, Forcing Shutdown

DALLAS, Texas – One of the largest pro-Israel events planned for 2025 has been indefinitely postponed, after escalating terror threats left organizers without a secure venue just days before it was set to begin.

The Israel Summit — expected to draw more than 1,000 attendees from across the U.S. and via livestream has become the latest casualty of rising hostility toward public support for Israel in the United States.

This year’s speaker lineup included Israeli Knesset members, former U.S. Ambassador David Friedman, former members of Congress, prominent media figures, rabbis, IDF veterans, and survivors of the October 7th Hamas massacre.

Organizers had already been forced to relocate the Summit once, after the original venue in Dallas became unfeasible due to increased threat levels and an overwhelming security burden, with estimated costs in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. When it became clear that adequate protection could not be ensured, the decision was made to withdraw.

A second venue, secured just outside Dallas in cooperation with county officiala, initially agreed to implement the necessary security protocols. However, just four days before the event, that venue also pulled out — citing mounting external pressure and escalating safety concerns.

Organizers say threats came from American-based, pro-Hamas jihadist groups that directly and indirectly called to “attack” the Summit and the private facility where it was to be held.

Despite full cooperation and assistance from Texas law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s department, Texas state Rangers, and even the FBI, the decision was made to indefinitely postpone the event.

"This was not a decision made lightly," organizers said. With over 1,000 tickets sold and a high-profile lineup of speakers, the Summit was meant to be a bold and timely declaration of support for Israel. But while the desire to stand with Israel was overwhelming, so were the threats. Every possible option was explored — yet no safe path forward remained, a reality the organizers say they never imagined would happen in the United States.

This marks the second consecutive year the Israel Summit has faced efforts to shut it down. In 2024, anti-Israel activists forced a last-minute venue cancellation, but the event was saved when financial expert Dave Ramsey opened his headquarters in Franklin, TN, to host it. That act of solidarity doubled attendance and turned the Summit into a powerful statement of support.

While acknowledging they were caught off guard this year, organizers remain undeterred. “We are not backing down,” they said. “Plans are already underway to take the Summit to the next level — bigger and bolder than ever.”