Amazing Sendoff for Israeli Basketball Team May Have Fueled Success in European Tourney

JERUSALEM, Israel – For the first time in more than ten years, the Israeli EuroBasket basketball team advanced to the knockout round of the EuroBasket tournament by defeating Belgium in Poland on Tuesday.

Some believe their team's rousing and surprising sendoff for the players and coaches before they left for Europe played a part in the team's success. What started as a normal music concert suddenly took a loud and patriotic turn as the entire audience's focus shifted to the Israeli team sitting in the middle of the concert hall.

Watch the amazement on the players' faces as they're surrounded by songs extolling Israel's biblical and national heritage.

Must watch until the end. Concert for the Israeli basketball team before they left for Europe to compete. No wonder they crushed France and Belgium. pic.twitter.com/1p7qCBqJVi — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) September 3, 2025

The Israeli team returns to action Sunday, September 7, during the Round of 16 in Riga, Latvia. They are considered the underdog in their next game, which is against Greece.

