israelflags_hdv.jpg

Amazing Sendoff for Israeli Basketball Team May Have Fueled Success in European Tourney

CBN News
09-05-2025

Share This article

JERUSALEM, Israel – For the first time in more than ten years, the Israeli EuroBasket basketball team advanced to the knockout round of the EuroBasket tournament by defeating Belgium in Poland on Tuesday.

Some believe their team's rousing and surprising sendoff for the players and coaches before they left for Europe played a part in the team's success. What started as a normal music concert suddenly took a loud and patriotic turn as the entire audience's focus shifted to the Israeli team sitting in the middle of the concert hall.

Watch the amazement on the players' faces as they're surrounded by songs extolling Israel's biblical and national heritage.

The Israeli team returns to action Sunday, September 7, during the Round of 16 in Riga, Latvia. They are considered the underdog in their next game, which is against Greece.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

Download the CBN News app for Free!

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines