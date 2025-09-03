Tauren Wells Halts Mid-Concert to Pray for Fellow Christian Singer's Injury

Christian singer and Pastor Tauren Wells paused mid-concert on Friday to pray for David Crowder.

The “Let the Church Sing” artist was filling in for Crowder, who was originally slated to perform at the Shenandoah County Fair in Virginia before he had to cancel his performance due to a leg injury.

Wells later said he almost didn’t pray publicly for Crowder. Initially, he planned to pray privately before feeling prompted by God to speak out from the stage.

“I almost didn’t do this for fear of being misunderstood,” he said on Instagram. “But, when God puts something on our hearts, the only answer is, ‘Yes.’ What an honor it is to come before God on behalf of the people we love. If you’re reading this, would you pray for [Crowder’s] rapid healing with us?”

Wells added, “This was supposed to be Crowder’s show but, because of his broken leg, he couldn’t play it, so we stepped in! Honored! We love you, bro!”

Before he prayed, Wells told those gathered for the concert it would “be so encouraging to Crowder if we all pray for him and let him know that this family out here at the Shenandoah County Fair made some space to bless our brother.”

Crowder was the scheduled performer at the Shenandoah State Fair before breaking his leg. The fair announced Aug. 5 it replaced the “Good God Almighty” singer with Wells.

“My brother!” Crowder responded after seeing Wells’ prayer at the fair. “You are beyond kind! I appreciate you so much for covering for me and leading so well. You are a gift to the people of God, friend. I receive it, in Jesus’ name!! Amen!”

This is not the first time Wells has stopped a concert to pray for another recording artist.

On July 28, at the Ohio State Fair, Wells paused mid-show to pray for singer-songwriter Forrest Frank, who had fractured his L2 and L3 vertebrae after falling off a skateboard and slamming his back on the edge of a concrete sidewalk.

Wells described Frank’s injury — from which he has since experienced miraculous healing — as an “attack” against him.

