'Something Incredible Is Happening': Multiple College Football Players Point to Jesus After Bowl Games

In the world of collegiate football, it appears Jesus is going on a blitz.

Several young football players have, in recent days, used the publicity from their games as a way to point fans and viewers toward the Gospel — a holy interference that seems to be gaining momentum.

Athletes from a host of teams are speaking out about their faith in God.

Ahmed Hassanein, a defensive end for the Boise State Broncos, offered perhaps the most powerful testimony after his team’s loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

“First, I want to start off and say, all glory to Jesus Christ,” he said. “He’s the true champion.”

Hassanein then turned to his defensive coach, Deion Barnes, telling him, “Coach D, you changed my life. … I did not know God until I got to Boise State.”

The player went on to give a succinct Gospel presentation, telling the reporters gathered at the press conference that “Jesus Christ is the only true God,” who “died and rose from the dead three days later.”

“That’s the champion that I serve,” he added, nearly in tears.

Boise State football player Ahmed Hassanein breaks down in TEARS as he thanks Coach Spencer Danielson for leading him to Christ.



"Coach D you changed my life, I didn't know God until I got to Boise State."



Glory be to God. pic.twitter.com/MyBhJ47mAw — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) January 2, 2025

Hassanein was hardly alone in his reflections on Jesus.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard immediately pointed to his Christian faith when a reporter asked him for his reaction to his team winning the Rose Bowl.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “You know, first and foremost, I’ve gotta thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity to be on this stage and here, in the Rose Bowl. A younger me would be in awe right now.”

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard thanked his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after winning the Rose Bowl.



Who else thinks we need more of this?



The mainstream media censored this. Share so all Americans see this! pic.twitter.com/v0xztYjXmv — Donald J. Trump News (@DonaldTNews) January 2, 2025

Howard’s bold comments come months after, as CBN News reported, players with the Ohio State football team led a massive revival on campus, prompting scores of baptisms.

MORE: Ohio State Football Team Leads Huge Revival Moment on Campus with Scores of Baptisms

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard — after his team’s win in the Sugar Bowl — made similar comments.

He told ESPN, “First of all, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Without Him, I wouldn’t be here and we wouldn’t be here as a whole group. … I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

This is great.



Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard gives thanks to Jesus on ESPN postgame after the Irish advance past Georgia.



“Without Him, I wouldn’t be here.” pic.twitter.com/D2g09mwnA5 — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 3, 2025

Then there are those whose actions spoke just as loudly as others’ words.

North Carolina-based Pastor Derwin Gray, a former collegiate and professional football player, wrote on X that “something incredible is happening” in response to a clip of Texas Longhorns running back Nick Sanders asking Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, “Can I pray for you?”

The faith-filled moment, during which the two young men knelt together, came after Texas bested Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on Wednesday.

Something incredible is happening https://t.co/8a9mzItcNw — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) January 2, 2025

And just ahead of the kickoff of the Gator Bowl, players with the Ole Miss football team knelt together in prayer — a powerful moment presumably prompted by head coach Lane Kiffin, who is Christian.

Kiffin told Sports Spectrum in 2022 it’s his faith in God that he’s “defined by,” explaining, “How am I being as a kid to the Lord, as His son? I’m not great at it, but, when I do that, that puts things in perspective for me a lot.”

JESUS IS CHANGING LIVES OF THE NEXT GENERATION



Ole Miss players praying prior to the kickoff of the Gator Bowl. #OleMiss



Great leadership @Lane_Kiffin pic.twitter.com/ZB8XyHbgsn — Dr. Malachi - (Dr. Run) (@malachiobrien) January 3, 2025

What an encouragement to see so many athletes using their platforms to bring honor and attention to God. Please pray their actions and words minister to those who see and hear them.

