'Powerful': Ohio State Football Team Kneels to Pray on Field in College Semifinals

The Cotton Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns on Friday night is going viral – not for touchdowns, plays, or interceptions, but for prayer.

Ohio State defeated Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinals and will be advancing to next week's national championship game against Notre Dame.

Despite edging out the Longhorns in the final minutes, it is what the Ohio State players did before the game that is drawing people's attention.

In a video trending across social media, almost the entire Buckeye roster took to the field and bowed to their knees in prayer.

The crowd in the stadium could be heard cheering as the players finished and then the game began.

As CBN News has reported numerous times, football players taking the field and displaying their faith in Jesus Christ is not new. However, what has stunned football fans and followers is seeing almost the entire team bow in prayer.

Several members of the Ohio State team have been very outspoken about their faith including running back TreVeyon Henderson, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, and tight end Gee Scott Jr.



"So let us come boldly to the throne of our gracious God. There we will receive his mercy, and we will find grace to help us when we need it most."

As CBN News reported, these players boldly preached the gospel to 800-1,000 people on campus last August. In the end, about 60 students chose to get baptized into the Christian faith.

"We were praying for years and years for an event like this, and we were praying with expectation — we serve a miracle-working God," Egbuka said of the outreach. "So we definitely had an expectation when it came out, but God did increasingly and abundantly more than what we thought. So, we're just so blessed and thankful."

Players sharing their faith has continued throughout the season and Henderson told The Walk that once the season is over, it is not going to stop.

"He's not done with this team...He wants to continue to grow through this team and lead more people to Him...I pray as a team that we can lean on the Lord and not on ourselves. Win or lose, by the way, we are going to praise God...It's going to be all for Him."

And although Ohio State went on to beat Texas 28-14 Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron had a powerful faith message to share during the post-game press conference too.

"Sometimes you don't come out on top, (but) we won. We truly know that our leader is God and Jesus Christ. And ultimately, it's having the ability to use the gift that He gave us to share to the world. It's been amazing...to have the opportunity to glorify God on the football field has truly been an honor," he shared.

What is taking place among college sports is a reflection of a wider revival movement hitting college campuses across the U.S. over the past few years.

As CBN News reported, Unite US is one organization spearheading the effort.

The organization traces its origins to an event that kicked off at Auburn University's Neville Arena in September 2023 where 5,000 students showed up to worship Jesus and 200 were spontaneously baptized in a nearby lake.

It has since grown into a widely recognized outreach that is marked by salvations, water baptisms, and worship.

"When God gave me the vision for Unite Auburn I could have never imagined what was coming," Unite US founder and evangelist Tonya Prewett told CBN News.

Since its inception, more than 50,000 students representing more than 300 universities have attended the outreaches in states like Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Texas.

To learn more about where Unite US will be heading this year, click here.

