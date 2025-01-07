'God Is Moving': Football Players Point to Jesus On and Off the Field, Giving Hope to Fans

Something amazing is happening among sports teams across the country. Athletes and coaches are boldly declaring their faith in Jesus Christ and giving glory to God in locker rooms, press conferences, and on the field.

What is taking place is being seen over and over again.

Most recently, it has been happening among college and professional football teams.

This football season has been marked by widespread, ongoing declarations of faith that seemed to kick off last August when the Ohio State University football team preached the gospel to 800-1,000 people on campus. In the end, about 60 students chose to get baptized into the Christian faith.

Athletes are not only speaking out about their faith, but they are gathering together to pray and worship the Lord.

Yet, over the past week, there has been a flood of bold displays of faith.

After guiding the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC North to close the regular season by beating the Cleveland Browns 35-10 on Saturday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh led his team in The Lord's Prayer.

SO MUCH BOLDNESS FOR JESUS IN AMERICA THESE DAYS



It’s a new era!



John Harbaugh leading the #Ravens in prayer after clinching the AFC North.



“Our Father, hallowed be Thy name; Thy kingdom come; Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread…” pic.twitter.com/5suwy1IsKP — Dr. Malachi - (Dr. Run) (@malachiobrien) January 5, 2025

"I think back to KC (Kansas City). We said before that game that we are going to dedicate the season to each other and to God. We said to God be the Glory," he told the team before leading the prayer.

"It's a bunch of guys who love ball and love one another and are willing to do it for something greater than themselves," he said.

Harbaugh has been outspoken about his Christian faith. Last year, after leading the Ravens to their first AFC Championship win in 11 years, he opened the postgame press conference by reading 1 Chronicles 29:11 from the Old Testament.

"I just want to start off with this. It was something that was said to me before the game and is just meaningful to me, so I'm going to share it with you," Harbaugh told the assembled reporters. "Because I think it's the right thing to do."

"It's a verse. 'Greatness, power, glory, victory, and honor belong to You. Because everything in heaven and Earth belongs to You. The kingdom belongs to you, Lord. You are the head and the ruler over everything,'" he read.

"There's an amazing spirit on this team and I just want to kind of give honor and glory where it's due," Harbaugh said.

The 62-year-old is not the only coach pointing fans to Jesus.

Liberty University head coach Jamey Chadwell was spotted wearing a "Jesus Won" t-shirt in the Bahamas Bowl Saturday in a game against the Buffalo Bulls.



Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson shared a poignant Gospel message after facing Penn State in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl.

Despite losing, Danielson shared during the post-game press conference that he is keeping his eyes on Jesus.

"No matter what. Win, lose, or draw, I'm going to give Jesus the Glory. I am blessed to be the head coach here and we do serve a Champion. And I do know that God never says oops. And as hard as tonight is as a competitor and a coach, I believe you learn and grow from everything and the best is still to come," he shared.

"I told every single one of the (players) in the locker room that God has a plan for your life. Never settle for less than that...I'm so proud of this team," Danielson added.



The declarations of faith are not limited to a few coaches, here and there, but players are boldly stepping forward sharing how they are committed to living for Jesus and the change it is making in their lives.

C.J. Stroud, the quarterback for the NFL's Houston Texans, said his goal for 2025 is to "get closer to the Lord."

"(I was) kind of in a lukewarm season. One foot in and one foot out, and the Lord has helped me to get out of that. So that is really my 2025 goal is to be locked into the Lord as much as possible."

Stroud says he plans to be "fasting, praying, and getting discipled" to help develop a deeper relationship with God.

“Thats’s my 2025 goal — getting closer to the Lord.”



That’s a great goal from Houston Texans QB @CJ7STROUD pic.twitter.com/PUxnBdSw3d — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 4, 2025

The semifinals of the college football playoffs will kick off this weekend and the University of Texas at Austin will play Ohio State University on Friday.

Ohio State running back Treyvon Henderson recently shared that no matter how the team ends the season, there is more to "win."

all for Him



Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson’s mindset in the College Football Playoff pic.twitter.com/UHvuzP0gfP — thewalk (@accessthewalk) January 2, 2025

"He's not done with this team...He wants to continue to grow through this team and lead more people to Him...I pray as a team that we can lean on the Lord and not on ourselves. Win or lose, by the way, we are going to praise God...It's going to be all for Him."

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Trey Hendrickson became emotional while crediting God Live on ESPN for the team's win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

"I'd like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, he's my foundation, and everything I do on the field, all glory to God.."

“I’d like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, he’s my foundation, and everything I do on the field, all glory to God…”

- Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson following their win vs Pittsburgh



pic.twitter.com/htQlMho0L2 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 5, 2025

The displays of faith are inspiring and encouraging thousands of football fans.

"There is a big shift happening around the country," said former NCAA athlete Riley Gaines. "It is easy in this world to feel down, depressed, hopeless even with recent events going on in our country and globally, but these young men acknowledging their Lord and Savior, declaring their lives with Him...I feel more hopeful and encouraged than I have felt in a really long time."

She added,"[This] reminds me of Jesus' words in Matthew 10:32. He says, 'For whoever acknowledges me in front of others, I will acknowledge before my Father in Heaven.' God is moving!"

