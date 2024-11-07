'More Important': Actor Kevin Sorbo's Message to Christians 'No Matter Who's President'

Christian actor Kevin Sorbo isn’t shy about his political views and, on the heels of the re-election of now-President-elect Donald Trump, the “God’s Not Dead” star had a message for Christians in America.

During a conversation with CBN News, Sorbo, before jet-setting off to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, made it clear he supported the president-elect in the race for the White House, but urged Christians to prioritize unification, regardless of the election results.

“Once we have who we have … people have to go, ‘OK, what do we need to do now to try to bring the country together in some way,’ because that’s the more important thing out there, more than anything, no matter who’s president,” said Sorbo, going on to assert politicians on both sides of the aisle need to be “called out” when voters “see the blatant hypocrisy, see the blatant lies.”

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Trump had secured 292 votes in the Electoral College, well surpassing the 270 he needed to win his bid for re-election. He won the presidency by expanding on his performance in 2016, when he shocked conventional political wisdom by emerging victorious in the so-called “blue wall” states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. He swept them once again Tuesday.

“I don’t care what your political party is,” Sorbo explained. “You see the destruction that Washington, D.C., has done around this country and around the world as well. We need to find a path to truth. We need to walk the road less traveled with Jesus and make that road a super highway, is what I say.”

As far as where he finds solace and comfort when he’s anxious or overwhelmed, Sorbo said that, while he’s no longer in the kind of shape he was in when he portrayed Hercules in the 1990s, the actor still blows off steam in the gym.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“I use cardio as a way to get rid of stress,” he said.

It’s the spiritual side of his life, though, that provides Sorbo with the greatest comfort.

When he’s exercising, the 66-year-old entertainer said he is often listening to a Bible-themed podcast or “talking to God.”

“I tell people all the time that feel uncomfortable praying, ‘Look, guys, it’s easy. It’s like we’re doing right now,'” Sorbo said. “When I lived in LA all the time, with LA traffic, I got tired of listening to music or listening to audiobooks, and I would just have a conversation with God.”

It was in those conversations with the Lord, he continued, he would ask God to “show [him] the way.”

“It’s very easy to have a conversation like that with God,” added Sorbo. “I think people, they just get caught up in, ‘I’ve gotta say ‘thee’ and ‘thou” … and I’m going, ‘No, you don’t have to say ‘thee’ and ‘thou.’ You just have to have an open mind and an honesty about what you’re talking about, because He’s listening.'”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***