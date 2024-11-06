Trump Wins Presidential Race After Taking Electoral College and Popular Vote: 'Greatest Political Comeback'

WASHINGTON - American voters have chosen their next president.

In a decisive mandate, Donald Trump will once again take his place at the White House, this time as the 47th president of the United States. Not since Grover Cleveland, some 130 years ago, has a president won a second non-consecutive term.

Trump's path to victory was blazoned by a trail that flipped nearly all of the coveted swing states. For the MAGA faithful, it was a night of redemption.

Joined by his wife Melania and his children, Trump stepped out to claim victory in the early hours of the morning.

"Frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country," he told supporters.

He renewed his promises on the economy, immigration, and what he calls "common sense" leadership.

"This will truly be the golden age of America. That's what we have to have," he said.

Now, it appears, he'll get to work forming his cabinet along with Vice President JD Vance, a man with his own inspiring personal comeback story.

"I think we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America," he told the crowd which chanted "J.D., J.D., J.D."

Trump also pulled off something that's eluded Republicans for 20 years. Along with the electoral college, Donald Trump is poised to win the popular vote.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to speak later today. Despite making abortion the cornerstone of her campaign, women voters didn't turn out for her in the droves some expected. Trump won white women by 52% according to exit polls. He also won white men by 59% and Latino men by 54%,

Christian voters also made a difference. Trump won 62% of the Protestant vote and 56% of the Catholic vote.



Now comes the hard part of governing. He'll inherit an economy a majority of Americans say isn't working for them, along with two wars, and mounting tensions with America's foes.



"He's going to have to worry about not upsetting the US-China relationship so much that the economic costs spill over into the security realm," Michael O'Hanlon with the Brookings Institution tells CBN News.

He'll also need to reunite the bitterly divided country.

"I think what we have tonight is a red, white, and blue wave in this country... because what we need in the United States of America is leaders in Washington D.C. who actually put the interests of American citizens above all else," Bernie Moreno (R) Ohio Senator told supporters.

With Moreno's win in Ohio and Jim Justice's win in West Virginia, President Trump will enjoy a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate.

"We need the Republican Party to start solving the problems of this country and we have a significant number of problems," Sen. Rick Scott (R) of Florida told supporters.

Dozens of House races across the country have yet to be called but Speaker Mike Johnson (R), who won his bid for re-election in Louisiana, says he's confident the GOP will retain its majority.

"So look, it's too early to call everything, but we're very optimistic. I mean, it looks good. I've been in the War Room. I'm calling the candidates as they're calling the races," he said.

Republican control over the White House and Congress would give the GOP a big boost in passing its agenda.

"Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason and that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness and now we are going to fulfill that mission together," Trump told supporters.

Still, many Christian leaders say followers of Jesus have an important responsibility as the nation works to move forward.

"And so we're trying to show people a way to say, hey, regardless if you're a Democrat or Republican, especially as a Christian, you have to be civil, you have to be constructive, and you have to be looking to help your neighbor. And that should be the focus," Justin Giboney with the AND Campaign told CBN News.

"As Christians, let's try to reconcile to move people closer together and moving forward, for the better of everyone in this country," Franklin Graham says.

And some leaders say it's ok for Christians to see themselves as outsiders as Jesus calls us to be.

"And when we recognized that we don't have to fit into our current cultural system, we can then engage our community, our culture, not out of anger or by complying to it, but instead in love," Keith Simon co-host of the Truth Over Tribe Podcast told CBN News.

President Trump says success is what will bring the country back together. He believes when he starts implementing his agenda and the country has some wins, the nation will begin to heal.