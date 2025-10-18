Major 'Revival' Fact Being Missed Amid Desperation? Luke Smallbone Explains

Joel Smallbone, left, and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country arrive at the nominee party for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Loews Vanderbilt Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

For King & Country singer Luke Smallbone believes there’s something people tend to miss when it comes to revival: the personal nature at the heart of corporate change.

“I think a lot of times when people talk about the word ‘revival,’ I think that they think about it, like, for everyone else,” he told CBN News. “And it’s always about, like, ‘Well, it’s for young people. It’s for this.’ No, no, no, no. Start with yourself.”

Smallbone continued, “If you can take revival into your marriage, it impacts your spouse. If you can take revival into your marriage, then it impacts your family; it impacts your household. If your revival is taking place in your household, it will impact your town. If revival takes place in your town, it will impact the city. If revival takes place in a city, it will impact the state.”

His point? Revival is something that starts with the individual and snowballs, impacting families and institutions along the way.

“Don’t start with a state or a nation first,” Smallbone said. “Start with yourself and who you are, individually.”

As for the droves of young people currently flooding to churches and faith, Smallbone said there’s a clear level of “desperation and hunger” among youths.

“The youth have tried everything else,” he said. “And the reason why they’re coming back to Jesus is because [they’re saying], ‘I’ve literally tried everything else and everything else is hopeless. I need something that is real, that is true.'”

Smallbone’s comments on revival come as he and his brother just released “World on Fire,” a new song encouraging Christians to live their lives in a powerful and compelling way — so much so that their very existence is akin to a “world on fire.”

“I want to burn bright,” Smallbone said.

