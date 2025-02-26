Kay Robertson Suffers 'Substantial Injury' During Fall, Jase Points to 'Answered Prayer' for Phil

Duck Dynasty star Kay Robertson is on the mend after suffering from a "substantial injury" when she fell at home recently.

On the latest Duck Call Room podcast titled "Willie & Jase Find Joy in Tough Times with Phil & Miss Kay's Health Struggles," Willie, Jase, and Si Robertson provided a detailed update about her condition.

"Kay had another fall, which, she falls a lot. And it was a substantial injury," Jase explained adding that his mother is doing "pretty well" but that the fall caused significant damage to her body.

"The people that are around them 24/7, 'cause obviously we can't be around them at all times, sent me a very graphic picture when she cut her leg," Jase continued. "It was a horror show; it was severe. I was fixing to get up onstage and I see this picture of my mom, I was like, 'Oh man.' I was like, 'Get her to the hospital. I gotta speak.'"'

During the podcast episode, the brothers admitted that it has been challenging caring for their aging parents.

"Mentally, neither one of them are where they once were," Willie admitted.

As CBN News reported, on a recent episode of "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" podcast, Jase announced that his father, Phil, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and his team of doctors say there is no cure for what he has.

"Phil's not doing well. I think I spoke on the 1,000th podcast, we were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems," Jase said at the time.

"It's like accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body. And he has the early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's really not doing well. He's struggling," he continued.

However, his condition has improved some, something Jase attributes to continuous prayers by fans for the Robertson patriarch.

"I just chalked it up to answered prayer," Jase said on a recent "Relatable" podcast with Allie Beth Stuckey. "I just really believe more now than ever the power of prayer." Since then, most of the time, "there's a spirit about him that's at peace and it's really helped us the past few weeks."

Jase also recently shared that his mother is currently using a walker to get around after her surgery. She is also having mobility issues stemming from a broken foot.

Many of the family members are reflecting on the experience of watching the family's patriarch and matriarch age.

Jase's wife Missy shared her experience days ago on Instagram writing, "This has been a tough week. Especially for the caretakers and decision-makers in our family."

"This snapshot in time shows Reed sharing his Papaw Phil with his own children, who will not know him like the rest of us do. However, Phil's words will forever continue to change people's lives for the good, long after he is gone. His mission has been to lead people to Jesus, and I believe he will continue to do that thanks to technology and some pretty good cinematography," she continued.

"Please continue to lift our family in prayer," Missy added.

Meanwhile, Si reflected on his personal experience of watching his brother age.

As CBN News reported, Si also recently dealt with recovering from an injury. The 76-year-old recently fell from a boat and onto his oxygen tank during a recent hunting trip in Arkansas.

Although he "bounced right back up" after the fall, his behavior was off.

"We get back to the clubhouse, and breakfast is done and we're looking up and there's no Si. He's just sitting outside in the cold. I immediately thought he had a concussion because it was out of character," said his "Duck Room Call" co-host Justin Martin. "He was real quiet, another red flag … no stories."

He did go to the emergency room where physicians ruled out broken ribs, but according to Martin, Robertson had a "mini panic attack" that caused his oxygen levels to get low.

Now fully recovered, Si shared on the podcast that although aging is tough, he knows where his eternal home is.



"It's one thing to grow up with your father and watch him be everything and be the man he once was. Well, it's rough on people to watch someone that they love start going down," Si.

"That's where the Robertsons [are] at," he frankly added. "We're getting old. And all we got in front of us is the grave. That's life."

"Or the resurrection," Jase quickly responded.

"That's why [death] doesn't bother me," said Si. "I know that I'm going to die one day, but I know the Man that promises me (and says), 'Hey, don't worry about it dude, I'm going to raise you up before you get ready.' Death ain't nothin' but a transfer of where I'll be living."

