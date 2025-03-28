'A Major War Has Erupted': US Designates Colombian Cartels as Terrorist Groups

CÚCUTA, Colombia – The U.S. has officially designated eight Latin American drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Notably absent from the list, however, is Colombia's FARC, a group that has turned the country into a war zone.

A Nation in Crisis

Most Americans know nothing about the conflict here in Colombia. Bombings, shootings, and guerrilla group clashes have turned Colombia into a battleground. The violence has left thousands homeless.

Politician Juan Galán's father was assassinated while running for office in the 1980s. Now he's entered politics, calling for a tougher stance on the cartels.

"The current president, Gustavo Petro, set up a policy which is called 'Total Peace.' And it's trying to build a peace accords with every criminal organization in Colombia that are mainly supported by narco traffic and the cocaine traffic, but also illegal mining, for instance, gold, illegal mining. So this policy debilitated their capacities to act," said Galán, director of the New Liberalism Party.

"All these capacities from the police and the army been diminished to confront this challenge of these criminal organizations that have taken a lot of advantage in expanding their power over the illegal business of, the cocaine, especially Clan del Golfo," Galán said.

Colombia's drug cartels and guerrilla groups control the cocaine trade, which fuels the U.S. drug market. However, the country is struggling to combat them after the Trump administration cut off military aid.

For years, the U.S. provided Black Hawk helicopters to help Colombia's security forces fight drug trafficking. Now, most sit idle due to a freeze on U.S. assistance, leaving police and military units without crucial air support.

Mayor of Cúcuta Jorge Acevedo told us, "So, a major war has erupted, leading to 26,000 people being displaced to the city of Cúcuta. The fighting is still ongoing, and the national army is trying to regain control of the area, but so far, without success."

Venezuelan Influence in Colombia's Drug Trade

About a third of all overdose deaths in the United States come from cocaine, not fentanyl, and the vast majority of the cocaine comes from here in Colombia. Much of it is controlled by two guerrilla organizations – the FARC and ELN. Those two groups are being facilitated by the Venezuelan government right across the border here in Cucuta.

"These are leftist groups, and Venezuela's government is also leftist, as is President Gustavo Petro's administration," Acevedo explained. "Who they are directly connected with, I cannot say for sure. But both groups cross the Venezuelan border freely."

The fighting has displaced tens of thousands. Many have sought refuge in temporary camps, relying on aid groups to survive.

"We had to leave because of the fighting between the FARC and ELN," said Juan, a resident of Catatumbo. "Bombs, gunfire, destruction everywhere. The people with guns control everything, and we who work the land have to flee to survive."

The destruction is evident in places like a police station in Cúcuta, which was leveled by a car bomb just days ago.

A pile of rubble is all that's left of a police station. Fortunately, it was late at night, so no one was inside. But this is the kind of violence that's forcing people to flee their homes.

The U.S. and the FARC's Terror Status

Despite the Trump administration's cartel crackdown, many in Colombia question why the Biden administration removed the FARC from the terror list in 2021, especially as it continues to dominate the drug trade.

"We need the cooperation with the police and with the army, especially in the helicopters, which is the, the military tool that the Army needs to project force to be present, because we have a so complex territory with three mountain systems that divide the country and make very difficult the presence of the state in those regions. So we need helicopters and we need the cooperation and intelligence also, which is crucial," Galán said.

Faith Amid the Crisis

As Colombia struggles to contain the violence, local leaders say they are left to deal with the humanitarian fallout. With limited resources and a worsening security situation, many are relying on faith to guide them through the crisis.

"I think the most important thing is to have God's guidance in all of this," said Mayor Acevedo. "Every morning, we put our work in God's hands, and I believe that's why we've made it this far."

What's Next?

While Colombia faces its worst security crisis in years, the U.S. designation of drug cartels as terrorist organizations is a significant step, but many believe more action is needed. Until these groups are fully crushed, the crisis—and the flow of drugs—will continue to spread.

