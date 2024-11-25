'I Was Sure I Was Going to Die': Winner of 'The Voice' Praises God After Miraculous Survival From Gunshot Wound

Jason “Sundance” Head, winner of season 11 of NBC’s “The Voice,” is praising God after surviving an accidental gunshot wound to the stomach.

The 46-year-old singer was out in the woods by himself for a solo camping trip on Nov. 15, when the bullet pierced his stomach, barely missing his vital organs, his agent told USA Today.

In a video posted to his Facebook account, Head — the son of rockabilly singer Roy Head — recounted the harrowing incident, explaining he always travels with a .22-caliber revolver, one that “looks just like the kind of gun you’d see in a Western movie.” He said he keeps the gun in a quick-draw holster.

“I really don’t know what happened still,” he recalled, remembering putting on his backpack with the holster sitting in the passenger seat. Head said he was shot as he turned and began walking away.

“It happened that fast,” he added. “That revolver slid out of the case and it hit the doorjamb on the Jeep on the floor step and it shot me.”

After realizing he was hurt, Head said he reached into the pocket of his jeans to pull out his phone, realizing his pockets “were already full of blood.” It was then the singer-songwriter knew he needed medical attention.

He ran toward a fence and jumped it in hopes of reaching the highway.

Once the musician was alongside the road, he recalled a few cars whizzing by before someone responded to him flagging them down. It’s a miracle someone finally stopped to help.

“I also want to thank the people that were on Highway 84 that stopped to help me,” he said. “Without you, I don’t think I was going to make it, man; I was bleeding out.”

Head described the good Samaritan as “like an angel from heaven,” adding he was “never so glad to see somebody in my life.”

The entertainer’s wife, Misty, quickly took to social media to urge “prayer warriors” to pray for her husband, who was taken by medevac to the hospital at University of Texas at Tyler, where the trauma team began swiftly working to save Head.

Ultimately, Head credited the “good Lord above” and the “wonderful first responders” as well as the care specialists at the hospital for saving his life.

“I was sure I was going to die,” he said. “It was one of the craziest things that ever happened to me.”

Misty, after learning her husband was going to be OK, said, “God is awesome.”

As for Head, he said, “I want to tell everyone thank you for praying for me and my family. It was the most scary thing I’ve ever went through, and I still have the bullet in me. I’m not sure exactly what’s going to go on. All I know is I didn’t die day before yesterday, and I have another opportunity to live, and I feel like the Lord has blessed me just beyond I can even comprehend.”

In an interview with ET Online, he described the near-death experience: “I saw the light, man, and I really thought I was dying. … I just prayed a lot and I felt super peaceful. When the ambulance came, I was never so happy to be put on a stretcher in my life.”

Praise God the singer survived this scary ordeal. Please pray for his continued healing.

